Microsoft SA launches initiative to teach digital skills to 1M South Africans

Microsoft South Africa on Wednesday, 29 January, announced the launch of its AI skilling initiative, a programme that aims at equip one million South Africans with growing in-demand digital skills by 2026.

By providing comprehensive training in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the skilling initiative will prepare more people for high-tech jobs in various industries, significantly boosting youth employment and enabling inclusive economic growth.

“The launch of this AI skilling initiative for South Africa is not just about individual advancement, but more importantly about uplifting entire communities. We believe that by democratising access to AI education we are creating a more equitable digital future for all,” says Lillian Barnard, President for Microsoft Africa.

“We have set an ambitious target to deliver future ready skills to four million African youth for digital, cyber and AI technologies. Through this initiative, we believe we will make significant strides toward reaching this goal. By providing skilling opportunities and access to industry recognised certifications, our youth will be well positioned to compete on the global stage.”

The programme targets a broad audience, and in South Africa will prioritise all sectors from companies to government and youth, ensuring that everyone can participate in the digital economy. The content is designed to educate individuals on the fundamentals of AI, empowering them to integrate this powerful technology into their everyday lives.

Free-to-learn portal

Aligned to this initiative, Microsoft has introduced a free-to-learn AI Skills Navigator portal where people can take an assessment to guide them on their AI knowledge journey. It is a comprehensive tool designed to help individuals and organisations build AI skills currently in demand and for the future, and offers a variety of learning paths tailored to different roles, expertise levels, and learning goals.

“The programme is not just about employment but fostering a culture of innovation. Digital skills are the foundation of modern innovation and through this initiative, we want to ensure that South Africans are at the forefront of technological advancement,” adds Barnard.

Educational partnerships

The success of Microsoft’s AI skilling initiative will be amplified through strategic partnerships with educational institutions, ICT training providers, government, non-governmental organisations, and public and private sector organisations. These collaborations with trusted implementation partners like Afrika Tikkun Services and Youth Employment Service (YES) will be instrumental in ensuring that the training that is provided is relevant, impactful and aligned with the needs of industries.

As the country, and the continent continues to embrace digital transformation, initiatives like this one will become increasingly crucial in ensuring that no one is left behind. By making AI education more accessible on a larger scale, Microsoft is working to empower underserved communities with capabilities in cutting-edge technology and contributing to building a more prosperous future for all South Africans.

“By 2030, the continent could become a more significant player in the global economy, drawing on AI to revolutionise industries and boost productivity. Together, by delivering on the promise of AI, we can chart a course for Africa to become the next global economic powerhouse,” says Barnard.