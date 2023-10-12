Location Bank and Vicinity Media have joined forces to improve ‘real world locations’ through their Winter Warmer Drive

Location Bank and Vicinity Media are well known for making magic in the location space in the digital world - this winter we decided to improve the lives of the less fortunate in the real world with our Winter Warmer Drive.

Location Bank and Vicinity Media extended a helping hand to support the community with their Winter Warmer Drive event on June 28, 2024, bringing hope and comfort to those in need. With a dedicated team of over 65 employees, they were able to collect essential items, non-perishable food, pet food, and blankets for selected charities.

The collaboration between Location Bank and Vicinity Media showcases the power of coming together to make a positive impact in the community. Through acts of generosity and kindness, they are spreading joy and positivity during the coldest months of the year.

“It’s always great to have our businesses collaborate and help the local community during the colder months. Our employees demonstrated incredible generosity and compassion, and we are proud to have been able to come together to spread joy and warmth during the winter season. We challenge all our clients and agency partners to follow the lead and help out wherever they can" commented Neil Clarence co-founder of Location Bank and Vicinity Media.

The Winter Warmer Drive was a huge success, thanks to the support and dedication of Location Bank and Vicinity Media employees.

