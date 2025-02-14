Live events, exhibitions remain irreplaceable in a digital world

For many years, exhibitions have been a powerful tool for introducing products to the market, but with the rise of the digital era and the Covid-19 pandemic, there was the belief that an online presence alone was enough.

Photo by Julian V via www.pexels.com

Despite the shift to digital, live events remain irreplaceable.

According to Hestelle Robinson, CEO of Homemakers Fair, live events remain a crucial part of any marketing mix.

“In today’s fast-paced world, time is one of our most valuable assets. Visitors to exhibitions like Homemakers Fair choose to spend their time with us, actively seeking new products and solutions to meet specific needs,” she explains.

Robinson explains that exhibitions provide direct access to a highly targeted audience, allowing brands to engage, spark conversations, gauge interest, and gather real-time feedback — all in one venue.

Face-to-face interactions drive real results

Heidi Warricker of Live Events Africa highlights the unmatched engagement exhibitions provide.

“Visitors can touch, feel, and experience products while meeting the people behind them.”

While digital marketing expands reach, she emphasises that live events attract a highly targeted audience — proven by the return of major sponsors and exhibitors to events.

Industry-specific exhibitions not only build brand awareness and enhance reputation, but also allow direct product testing by consumers and trade buyers.

For businesses new to exhibitions, Warricker’s advice is simple: “Smile and sell.”

Present your brand with enthusiasm, engage visitors, and offer value—whether through event-exclusive discounts or loyalty programmes.

“There’s no better way to connect with your audience than face-to-face,” she adds.

A key driver of brand awareness

Raymond Noppé of Epa! Food Products and Services (PTY) Ltd has found exhibitions to be a key driver of brand awareness and revenue.

“After 13 years in the market with the Epa! brand, we still value exhibitions as are our core income stream, expanding both visibility and sales. While it’s difficult to measure the direct impact of events like Homemakers Fair, we know it connects us with a high-end consumer base that values quality. Our longstanding participation is driven by the show’s ability to attract a premium audience, with repeat business being our most valuable outcome.”

Noppé continues that for businesses considering exhibitions, a strategic approach is essential.

Identifying the right platform, setting clear objectives, and planning a budget and targets based on expected returns are key to success.

A strong visual presence, seamless customer experience, and CRM integration will maximise impact and long-term engagement.

“Ultimately, the relationship forged between brands and consumers through the high impact, tangible experience and sensory and personal engagements provided by quality exhibition platforms, has and always will be an integral part of adding lasting credibility to brands and products for their target consumers,” he says.

As the exhibition landscape continues to evolve, one thing remains clear; face-to-face engagement is invaluable. Live events and exhibitions provide a unique opportunity to connect with a highly targeted audience, build brand credibility, and drive meaningful business growth.

Whether you’re an established exhibitor or considering your first show, the key to success lies in strategic planning, strong visual presence, and genuine interactions.

For businesses looking to stand out, the right exhibition isn’t just an opportunity — it’s a game-changer.