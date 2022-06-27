LexisNexis SA shines at Oliver Top Empowerment Awards for pioneering digital transformation

LexisNexis South Africa has been recognised at this year’s Oliver Top Empowerment Awards for its outstanding contributions to digital transformation. The leading legal tech organisation was honoured with the Top Empowered Company: Digital Transformation of the Year Award and achieved second place for the Top Empowered Company: Diversity and Inclusion Award at the event on 21 July 2024, highlighting its leadership in advancing digital innovation within the legal sector.

This recognition follows previous accolades, including a 2023 grant to the SAC-IAWJ Mentorship Programme, which supports the next generation of legal professionals.

“We’re immensely proud of this achievement. For the past 19 years, the Oliver Top Empowerment Awards have highlighted South Africa’s top transformative businesses, offering significant exposure and celebrating those who have shown innovative leadership and made a meaningful impact on their communities and society,” says Nokuthula Thwala, HR Director at LexisNexis South Africa. “Our success underscores our dedication to digital innovation in South Africa’s legal sphere. Creating an inclusive culture is vital, but it is our commitment to digital transformation that truly drives our efforts forward.”

LexisNexis is at the forefront of digital transformation, utilising advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics to shape the future of the legal industry. By providing modern tools and platforms, LexisNexis improves productivity, price, quality, effectiveness and efficiency for customers and employees. The company is renowned for its transformative digital solutions and thought leadership in South Africa’s legal sector.

“Our flagship solution, Lexis+ SA, launched in 2024, marks a new era in legal research,” says Thwala. “We are honoured to be recognised for our digital strategy, which drives transformative changes for our customers and our organisation.”

LexisNexis's employment practices are equitable and we continue this journey to sustain our culture of diversity and an inclusive organizational culture. Our values permeate throughout the organization in terms of our people practice, policies and engagement.

LexisNexis’s values focus on total employee wellbeing and place high value on fostering a psychologically safe environment to ensure a positive experience and create thriving culture that drives high performance.

“We are grateful to the Oliver Top Empowerment Awards for recognising our dedication to digital innovation and our ongoing efforts in diversity and inclusion. We remain committed to advancing the legal profession in South Africa,” concludes Thwala.

