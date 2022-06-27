Legal Law Practice
    LexisNexis SA shines at Oliver Top Empowerment Awards for pioneering digital transformation

    Issued by LexisNexis
    6 Aug 2024
    LexisNexis South Africa has been recognised at this year’s Oliver Top Empowerment Awards for its outstanding contributions to digital transformation. The leading legal tech organisation was honoured with the Top Empowered Company: Digital Transformation of the Year Award and achieved second place for the Top Empowered Company: Diversity and Inclusion Award at the event on 21 July 2024, highlighting its leadership in advancing digital innovation within the legal sector.
    LexisNexis SA shines at Oliver Top Empowerment Awards for pioneering digital transformation

    This recognition follows previous accolades, including a 2023 grant to the SAC-IAWJ Mentorship Programme, which supports the next generation of legal professionals.

    “We’re immensely proud of this achievement. For the past 19 years, the Oliver Top Empowerment Awards have highlighted South Africa’s top transformative businesses, offering significant exposure and celebrating those who have shown innovative leadership and made a meaningful impact on their communities and society,” says Nokuthula Thwala, HR Director at LexisNexis South Africa. “Our success underscores our dedication to digital innovation in South Africa’s legal sphere. Creating an inclusive culture is vital, but it is our commitment to digital transformation that truly drives our efforts forward.”

    LexisNexis is at the forefront of digital transformation, utilising advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics to shape the future of the legal industry. By providing modern tools and platforms, LexisNexis improves productivity, price, quality, effectiveness and efficiency for customers and employees. The company is renowned for its transformative digital solutions and thought leadership in South Africa’s legal sector.

    “Our flagship solution, Lexis+ SA, launched in 2024, marks a new era in legal research,” says Thwala. “We are honoured to be recognised for our digital strategy, which drives transformative changes for our customers and our organisation.”

    LexisNexis's employment practices are equitable and we continue this journey to sustain our culture of diversity and an inclusive organizational culture. Our values permeate throughout the organization in terms of our people practice, policies and engagement.

    LexisNexis’s values focus on total employee wellbeing and place high value on fostering a psychologically safe environment to ensure a positive experience and create thriving culture that drives high performance.

    “We are grateful to the Oliver Top Empowerment Awards for recognising our dedication to digital innovation and our ongoing efforts in diversity and inclusion. We remain committed to advancing the legal profession in South Africa,” concludes Thwala.

    About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

    LexisNexis Legal & Professional® provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,300 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

    For over 85 years LexisNexis South Africa has been at the forefront of legal content and technology, driven by its commitment to the vision of ‘Enhancing the Potential of the African Continent by Advancing the Rule of Law’. With its strong community of legal professionals, it advances the practice of law. Through its corporate solutions, it advances compliance with the law. Finally, LexisNexis partners closely with government to advance the upholding of the law. Today, LexisNexis South Africa provides the most trusted and credible legal and regulatory content and intelligent, digital platforms. Its corporate solutions guide clients to better decisions, grounded in the latest legislation and regulatory developments. LexisNexis® prides itself on offering unmatched content accuracy together with superior technology. From e-signature to GRC, LexisNexis equips today’s organisation to protect against risk in the most robust way.

    About RELX

    RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 33,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

    Read more: digital innovation, LexisNexis South Africa, legal research, Oliver Top Empowerment Awards
    LexisNexis
    LexisNexis® South Africa is at the forefront of legal content and technology, providing intelligent data and analytics solutions to trailblazers in the Corporate, Government and Legal sectors.
