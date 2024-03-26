Levi’s launches 2024 'Live in Levi’s' campaign with new film and global casting call

Throughout its history, iconic Levi's garments have proudly shown the marks of a life well lived. They’re a witness to new chapters, mini revolutions, endless reinvention, movement, and progress. Over the past decade, the Levi's brand has launched 'Live in Levi’s' campaigns as invitations to move with purpose.

Image supplied

And while there’s no one way to move through the world, the Levi's brand believes it should always be forward. For the 2024 'Live in Levi’s' campaign, the Levi's brand is unveiling a campaign film and launching an open casting call, #LevisOpenCall, providing dancers and movers from all over the globe with the chance to be part of a new exclusive film in partnership with Grammy-award winning producer and DJ, Kaytranada.

The 2024 'Live in Levi’s' campaign opens with a campaign film that captures the energy and joy of dance as a powerful medium of expression and optimistic advancement.

Levi’s new seasonal range of tops, jeans, and more are brought to life in the new film titled The Floor Is Yours, within which dance represents the positive impact of taking action.

Directed by Omar Jones and choreographed by Sherrie Silver, the film depicts a group of friends stuck in a conventional, still world, until one person dares to move and break the mold. This ignites a captivating, chain reaction dance scene set to an unreleased track from Kaytranada featuring Channel Tres, marking the first teaser of the new song which is due to drop later in the year.

Global casting call

Alongside the film, the Levi's brand is providing individuals from all walks of life with the opportunity to get involved by launching #LevisOpenCall, an open casting call for doers from around the world to dance in a new exclusive film for the unreleased Kaytranada track teased in the campaign film.

Calling all dancers from various backgrounds and experience levels, #LevisOpenCall is open to anyone who likes to move. This project welcomes people from every corner of the globe, embracing communities everywhere, and celebrates the power that comes when you put yourself out there and dare to do.

“As a brand that has long been the ‘unofficial uniform’ for progress, the 2024 global casting call campaign is all about championing the people who do things their own way and push culture forward,” said Kenny Mitchell, chief marketing officer of the Levi’s brand at Levi Strauss & Co.

“We wanted to use this campaign to inspire the doers and movers around the world to take the floor. We’re proud to partner with the incredibly talented Kaytranada and can’t wait to see how people answer the call.”

To be considered for the exclusive film, dancers are encouraged to audition by posting their dance to the specific choreography with #LevisOpenCall to Instagram, and using the sound from the instructional post of choreographer Sherrie Silver. However, dancers can also submit a video of the choreography to an online portal that details logistics around #LevisOpenCall. This includes an age requirement of 18+ and a submission agreement. From there, dancers will be chosen by Silver and the team involved in making the film a reality. Chosen dancers will be paid for the opportunity and flown out by Levi’s to dance in the new exclusive film.