Marketing & Media OOH
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TDMCProvantageYOUKNOW TechnologiesOasis Digital NetworksDaily MaverickOFM RadioAFDAGorillaVERVENIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyPrimedia BroadcastingTenacityPREverlyticWine & RosesBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

OOH Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Launch your 2024 summer campaign with us on Digimax

    Issued by Oasis Digital Networks
    16 Sep 2024
    16 Sep 2024
    Oasis’s DigiMax Network with our Spar, Shell and Vivo brand partners across SA and SADC is the premium DOOH platform... offering the biggest high resolution programmatically-enabled screens waiting to deliver your magic in this space!

    With our screens strategically positioned in an environment offering amongst the highest dwell times available for DOOH in SA and SADC, and matched by customers visiting our sites up to an incredible 11 times per month on average, you can let your creative content tell the story to the max. We choose only the very best locations and sites to ensure our network delivers. Lets go! Check it out!!



    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Oasis Digital Networks
    Since 2004, Oasis has been known for its innovative approach in the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry. Based in Cape Town, our dedicated team focuses on creating compelling media opportunities across multiple platforms.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz