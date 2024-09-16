Subscribe & Follow
Launch your 2024 summer campaign with us on Digimax
Oasis’s DigiMax Network with our Spar, Shell and Vivo brand partners across SA and SADC is the premium DOOH platform... offering the biggest high resolution programmatically-enabled screens waiting to deliver your magic in this space!
With our screens strategically positioned in an environment offering amongst the highest dwell times available for DOOH in SA and SADC, and matched by customers visiting our sites up to an incredible 11 times per month on average, you can let your creative content tell the story to the max. We choose only the very best locations and sites to ensure our network delivers. Lets go! Check it out!!
Since 2004, Oasis has been known for its innovative approach in the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry. Based in Cape Town, our dedicated team focuses on creating compelling media opportunities across multiple platforms.