ISG launches the ISG Foundation: Free online high school for STEM students in South Africa

In today's world, corporate social responsibility (CSR) is no longer a choice; it's a necessity. As Sir Josiah Stamp famously stated, "A business cannot be successful when the society around them fails." At ISG, we believe that giving back to the communities we serve is not just the right thing to do but the pillar that strengthens the foundation upon which we build our success.

The importance of CSR: A rising tide lifts all boats

Corporate social responsibility goes beyond simply making donations. It's about understanding your company's social and environmental impact and taking proactive steps to make a positive difference.

As the famous quote goes, "It's easy to dodge our responsibilities, but we cannot dodge the consequences of dodging our responsibilities." By investing in our communities, we build a more skilled workforce, create a better environment for everyone, and ultimately contribute to a more prosperous future for the nation.

Introducing the ISG Foundation: Leveling the playing field for STEM education

Driven by this commitment to social responsibility, ISG is proud to announce the launch of the ISG Foundation. The ISG Foundation offers a free online high school designed for South African students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

This initiative was born out of our recognition of the educational disparities in South Africa, particularly the lack of access to quality STEM education in rural areas. Students in these regions often receive limited support and resources, placing them at a disadvantage compared to their urban counterparts.

The ISG Foundation aims to bridge this gap by providing a free, accessible platform for all South African students to excel in STEM subjects. We have partnered with Tutor Doctor, a leading provider of expert tutors, who will be available to break down complex topics and guide students through their learning journeys.

ISG: Committed to South Africa's educational future

The ISG Foundation is a testament to ISG's unwavering commitment to improving South Africa's educational system. We believe that every student, regardless of location, deserves the opportunity to pursue a future in STEM. By making quality education accessible, we empower the next generation of South African innovators.

To learn more about the ISG Foundation and enrol, please visit https://youtube.com/@ISGFoundationZA?si=PUgayNmg8fvdCjan

About ISG:

The Infrastructure Specialist Group (ISG) was formed in 2013 after two leaders in the manufacture of infrastructure and mining products merged.

They are a proud South African company committed to the sustainable development of our region and its people. They have made and will continue to make a meaningful contribution through infrastructure and related products to improve the lives of the people in South Africa and neighbouring countries.

For more information and inquiries, please contact us at info@isggroup.co.za




