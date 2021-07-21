Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TechnicreteFalse Bay CollegeEduvosBullion PR & CommunicationOxford University PressTrialogueStellenbosch University Language CentreAFDAIrvine PartnersNorth-West University (NWU)FundiConnectMilpark EducationUCT Graduate School of BusinessMann MadeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

E-learning Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    ISG launches the ISG Foundation: Free online high school for STEM students in South Africa

    Issued by Technicrete
    1 Jul 2024
    1 Jul 2024
    ISG prioritises corporate social responsibility by making quality STEM education accessible to all.
    ISG launches the ISG Foundation: Free online high school for STEM students in South Africa

    In today's world, corporate social responsibility (CSR) is no longer a choice; it's a necessity. As Sir Josiah Stamp famously stated, "A business cannot be successful when the society around them fails."  At ISG, we believe that giving back to the communities we serve is not just the right thing to do but the pillar that strengthens the foundation upon which we build our success.  

    The importance of CSR: A rising tide lifts all boats

    Corporate social responsibility goes beyond simply making donations. It's about understanding your company's social and environmental impact and taking proactive steps to make a positive difference. 

    As the famous quote goes, "It's easy to dodge our responsibilities, but we cannot dodge the consequences of dodging our responsibilities." By investing in our communities, we build a more skilled workforce, create a better environment for everyone, and ultimately contribute to a more prosperous future for the nation.

    Introducing the ISG Foundation: Leveling the playing field for STEM education

    Driven by this commitment to social responsibility, ISG is proud to announce the launch of the ISG Foundation.  The ISG Foundation offers a free online high school designed for South African students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. 

    This initiative was born out of our recognition of the educational disparities in South Africa, particularly the lack of access to quality STEM education in rural areas. Students in these regions often receive limited support and resources, placing them at a disadvantage compared to their urban counterparts. 

    The ISG Foundation aims to bridge this gap by providing a free, accessible platform for all South African students to excel in STEM subjects. We have partnered with Tutor Doctor, a leading provider of expert tutors, who will be available to break down complex topics and guide students through their learning journeys. 

    ISG launches the ISG Foundation: Free online high school for STEM students in South Africa

    ISG: Committed to South Africa's educational future

    The ISG Foundation is a testament to ISG's unwavering commitment to improving South Africa's educational system. We believe that every student, regardless of location, deserves the opportunity to pursue a future in STEM. By making quality education accessible, we empower the next generation of South African innovators.

    To learn more about the ISG Foundation and enrol, please visit https://youtube.com/@ISGFoundationZA?si=PUgayNmg8fvdCjan

    About ISG:

    The Infrastructure Specialist Group (ISG) was formed in 2013 after two leaders in the manufacture of infrastructure and mining products merged. 

    They are a proud South African company committed to the sustainable development of our region and its people. They have made and will continue to make a meaningful contribution through infrastructure and related products to improve the lives of the people in South Africa and neighbouring countries.
    For more information and inquiries, please contact us at az.oc.puorgsi@ofni.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Technicrete
    Manufacturing concrete products in the mining and construction industries in South Africa.

    Related

    ISG deepens commitment to transformation with investment in B-BBEE
    TechnicreteISG deepens commitment to transformation with investment in B-BBEE
    2 hours
    Image source: August de Richelieu from
    Could virtual public schools be the answer to capacity issues and budget cuts?
    21 Dec 2023
    Image: Supplied
    Considering online schooling for 2023? What you need to know...
     6 Sep 2022
    Image Supplied: Yazeed Osman
    #BehindtheBrandManager: Yazeed Osman, CMO at Valenture Institute and UCT Online High School
     18 Aug 2022
    Image source: August de Richelieu from
    Shift to e-learning is on the rise - survey
    12 Aug 2022
    Image source: Getty Images
    6 things to consider when choosing an online high school
    24 Jun 2022
    Homeschooling provider opens new online school
    Homeschooling provider opens new online school
    1 Sep 2021
    UCT launches online high school
    UCT launches online high school
    21 Jul 2021
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz