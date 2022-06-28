ISG deepens commitment to transformation with investment in B-BBEE

ISG, a leading infrastructural development company in South Africa, announced today a significant investment to achieve the highest possible level of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) certification. This commitment underscores their dedication to building and growing an inclusive and diverse work environment.

B-BBEE certification is a crucial benchmark in South Africa, recognising companies that actively empower and develop Black employees. ISG is proud to have a Black South African CEO at the helm; already demonstrating leadership in this area.

To further elevate ISG's B-BBEE standing and create a more inclusive workplace, the company recently partnered with Employ and Empower Deaf (Pty) Ltd, a leading South African deaf training school. This partnership will provide training to over 36 of ISG's Black employees. This initiative paves the way for a workplace that embraces people with hearing impairments, creating a safer and more inclusive environment for all.

ISG believes investing in B-BBEE goes beyond meeting compliance requirements. They see it as an opportunity to build a company that reflects South Africa's diverse population. By empowering Black employees and creating an inclusive space for people with disabilities, ISG strengthens its workforce and demonstrates its commitment to the communities it serves.

ISG's dedication to B-BBEE extends beyond this recent investment. The company is committed to ongoing initiatives that promote equal opportunity and empower all employees to reach their full potential.

About ISG:

The Infrastructure Specialist Group (ISG) was formed in 2013 after two leaders in the manufacture of infrastructure and mining products merged.

They are a proud South African company committed to the sustainable development of our region and its people. They have made and will continue to make a meaningful contribution through infrastructure and related products to improve the lives of the people in South Africa and neighbouring countries.

For more information and inquiries, please contact us at az.oc.puorgsi@ofni.



