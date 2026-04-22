Introducing Seacom PeeringReach and taking local municipalities beyond

Seacom announced the launch of Seacom PeeringReach at ZANOG iWeek 2026, Irene Country Lodge. Seacom PeeringReach is a cost-effective Layer 2 connectivity solution designed to extend South Africa's internet exchange (IXP) fabric directly into local municipalities and regional hubs, addressing the high costs and complexity traditionally associated with accessing national exchange connectivity.

Delivered over Seacom's national long-distance fibre backbone, Seacom PeeringReach provides reliable, SLA-backed access to South Africa’s leading internet exchanges, including JINX, CINX, DINX and NAPAfrica. The service offers a simpler, more affordable alternative to indirect routing via upstream providers or large‑scale infrastructure investments, helping customers connect directly to the IXP ecosystem.

Unlocking broader exchange access at a lower cost

Historically, gaining access to South Africa's peering ecosystem often required indirect connectivity paths or significant investment in national infrastructure, creating cost and operational barriers for networks operating in smaller towns and municipalities. Seacom PeeringReach removes these barriers by extending exchange access into local and regional areas through a single, integrated Layer 2 service.

By making exchange connectivity more accessible and affordable, the solution enables ISPs, regional carriers, enterprises and content providers to improve network efficiency and performance, regardless of geographic location.

Prenesh Padayachee, group chief technology and operations officer, Digital Infrastructure at Seacom

"This launch is about fundamentally rebalancing access to South Africa's digital infrastructure," said Prenesh Padayachee, group chief technology and operations officer, Digital Infrastructure at Seacom. "Seacom PeeringReach gives networks in local municipalities a more cost-effective way to connect into the national peering ecosystem, helping them improve performance while keeping connectivity costs under control."

Improving efficiency and simplifying network operations

A key benefit of Seacom PeeringReach is its dedicated Layer 2 design, which eliminates the inefficiencies associated with indirect, multi-hop routing paths. By enabling more direct access to Internet Exchanges, the service improves traffic efficiency, predictability and overall network performance.

For many operators, expanding network reach has traditionally involved lengthy and expensive infrastructure projects. Seacom PeeringReach changes this by enabling growth through simple provisioning rather than construction, significantly reducing both cost and time to market.

"PeeringReach is not just a connectivity product; it is an affordable enablement platform," added Padayachee. "We are helping regional networks scale faster, operate more efficiently, and participate more meaningfully and affordably in the digital economy. By levelling the playing field for regional networks, Seacom PeeringReach improves national traffic efficiency, resilience and digital inclusion, reinforcing Seacom's role as a key national interconnection enabler.

The service supports bandwidth options from 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps without requiring major infrastructure investment.

Strengthening South Africa's digital ecosystem

The introduction of Seacom PeeringReach reinforces Seacom's role as a national interconnection enabler, extending exchange access to areas that have historically been underserved. Through this approach, Seacom is:

Lowering the cost barrier to Internet Exchange access



Enabling more affordable connectivity for local and regional networks



Improving national traffic efficiency and resilience



Enabling broader digital inclusion and economic participation.

Seacom designed the service for a wide range of customers, including ISPs serving local municipalities, regional carriers, enterprises with network-dependent operations, and content and cloud providers seeking improved performance in regional markets.

Launch at ZANOG iWeek 2026

The official unveiling of Seacom PeeringReach at ZANOG iWeek, a key gathering of network operators and internet infrastructure stakeholders, highlights Seacom's strategic role in advancing national interconnection and delivering high-performance, reliable and cost-effective connectivity solutions across South Africa.



