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    Growthpoint Healthcare and Busamed upgrade KwaZulu-Natal Hospital infrastructure

    Growthpoint Healthcare Property Holdings (GHPH) and Busamed are nearing completion of a R60m expansion of Busamed Gateway Private Hospital in Umhlanga Ridge, KwaZulu-Natal, aimed at strengthening private healthcare capacity in the region.
    15 Jun 2026
    15 Jun 2026
    Source: Supplied. External view of Busamed Gateway Private Hospital, Umhlanga Ridge, KwaZulu-Natal.
    Source: Supplied. External view of Busamed Gateway Private Hospital, Umhlanga Ridge, KwaZulu-Natal.

    The development adds a seventh operating theatre, an 18-bed critical care unit comprising ICU and high-care beds, and a new 30-bed adult ward currently under construction.

    The project forms part of GHPH’s broader strategy to expand and upgrade South Africa’s healthcare infrastructure through targeted investment in modern, specialised hospital facilities.

    “The expansion of Busamed Gateway Private Hospital reflects exactly the kind of value-creating investment GHPH seeks to make. By partnering with world-class operators such as Busamed, we are expanding hospital capacity in Umhlanga and the broader KwaZulu-Natal region while building the healthcare infrastructure South Africa needs,” says Farhana Russell, Fund Manager: Growthpoint Healthcare Property Holdings.

    Integrated care model

    Rafeek Nakooda, Hospital Manager: Busamed Gateway Private Hospital, says: “This expansion represents a meaningful step forward in strengthening our critical-care capability. The addition of the new ICU and high-care unit enhances our ability to manage increased volume of complex cases and deliver improved patient outcomes through a modern, specialised care environment.”

    He adds, “This development follows the recent expansion and relocation of our emergency unit, which has already increased capacity and improved patient flow. Together, these investments enable a more efficient, integrated approach to care — from emergency access through to intensive treatment — reinforcing our commitment to meeting the growing healthcare needs of the region.”

    The extension of Busamed Gateway deepens a well-established partnership. Three of GHPH’s hospital properties are operated by Busamed: Busamed Gateway Private Hospital in Umhlanga, Busamed Hillcrest Private Hospital in Durban and Busamed Paardevlei Private Hospital in Cape Town.

    GHPH’s portfolio includes eight operational hospitals, a pharmaceutical warehousing and distribution facility and medical consulting rooms, as well as Auria Senior Living communities across South Africa.

    GHPH is also investing in similar upgrades at Busamed Hillcrest Private Hospital, which are due for completion in the coming months, further strengthening healthcare infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal.

    Read more: Growthpoint, Busamed
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