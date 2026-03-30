From classroom to hospital: modular construction's many faces

As pressure mounts to deliver critical infrastructure faster and more efficiently in South Africa, modular construction is rapidly gaining ground. Far from being a design limitation, it represents a smarter, more agile method of building that responds to urgent needs across sectors such as education, healthcare and housing.

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Yet despite its growing relevance and strong performance potential, modular construction remains widely misunderstood. Misconceptions persist, with many still associating it with temporary or generic structures, rather than recognising its capacity for quality, durability and architectural innovation in modern construction.

According to Landseer Collen, founder and director at BPAS Architects, that perception says more about how modular systems are applied than about the method itself.

“Modular construction is a process, not a style,” he says. “When it is considered properly from the outset, it can offer speed and efficiency without compromising architectural quality or creativity.”

At its core, modular construction allows building components – or entire sections – to be manufactured off-site in controlled conditions and assembled on location. This enables site preparation and construction to happen in parallel, helping to reduce programme time, improve co-ordination and limit disruption on active sites.

For Collen, the real opportunity lies in how early modular thinking is introduced into the design process.

“Working modularly requires a different kind of design discipline,” he says. “You’re not designing for on-site improvisation. You’re designing for precision, sequencing and integration. If done well, that can strengthen the outcome rather than dilute it.”

Beyond the stigma

One of the most persistent misconceptions around modular construction is that it limits creativity. In practice, Collen argues, the opposite can be true.

“Modular buildings only feel repetitive when the design is repetitive,” he says. “Today’s systems can accommodate a wide range of materials, finishes and spatial responses. The creativity lies in how the system is used.”

Another common assumption is that modular buildings are rigid or short-lived. Yet in many cases, modularity can improve long-term adaptability, particularly in sectors where operational needs change quickly.

“That’s especially relevant in education, healthcare and housing,” Collen adds. “Buildings often need to evolve over time. Modular systems can make that easier without requiring you to start over.”

A practical case in point

BPAS Architects applied this thinking at Curro Durbanville High School in Cape Town, where the firm was tasked with adding temporary classrooms to an existing campus under tight timing constraints.

The project needed to be delivered quickly, while minimising disruption to teaching and end-of-year examinations.

Using modular thinking and prefabricated interlocking panel systems, the team was able to fast-track delivery while maintaining cohesion with the existing campus environment. Rather than appearing as makeshift additions, the classrooms were designed to read as considered extensions of the school.

“Temporary doesn’t have to mean inferior,” says Collen. “In an educational environment, the quality of the built space matters. Even provisional structures should support dignity, focus and a sense of belonging.”

The panel system also allowed for faster assembly, consistent quality control and future reconfiguration as needs changed.

For Collen, that is the real value of modular construction: not as a shortcut, but as a more responsive way of building. “When modular thinking is applied well, it doesn’t simplify architecture,” he says. “It makes it more adaptable, more resilient and better aligned to how people actually use buildings.”