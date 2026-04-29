Drakensberg Boys Choir returns to Joburg with “Music in the City 2026”

This June, Johannesburg’s cultural calendar will again resonate with the unmistakable sound of one of South Africa’s most iconic musical institutions as the Drakensberg Boys Choir returns to the stage for the highly anticipated Drakensberg Boys Choir Music in the City 2026. Taking place from 17 to 20 June 2026 at The Mandela at Joburg Theatre, the four-day showcase promises a vibrant, genre-spanning celebration of community, heritage, and global musical exchange.

More than a concert series, Drakensberg Boys Choir Music in the City has evolved into a dynamic cultural gathering, where young voices, diverse traditions, and world-class musicianship converge in one of South Africa’s most energetic urban spaces. Now firmly established as a flagship event in the Choir’s annual calendar, the production continues to bridge the Choir’s majestic central Drakensberg home with metropolitan audiences hungry for inspiring, high-quality live performance.

“Drakensberg Boys Choir Music in the City has become a powerful platform for connection,” says Hendrik Bekker, Executive Head of the Drakensberg Boys Choir School. “It allows us to bring the spirit of the mountains into the heart of Johannesburg while collaborating with exceptional choirs from across South Africa and beyond. Each year, the experience deepens; not just musically, but culturally and socially.”

A theme that resonates: A Global Celebration of Community and Heritage

The 2026 theme, “A Global Celebration of Community and Heritage ,” is woven throughout the programme, shaping both repertoire and collaborations. Audiences can expect performances that are as rooted in South African identity as they are open to global influence with a programme blending traditional African music, classical choral works, and contemporary arrangements into a seamless artistic narrative.

“The festival opens with the much-loved Voices of Unity evenings at 6.30pm on Wednesday, 17 June and Thursday, 18 June , which spotlight some of South Africa’s leading school choirs. These performances offer a rare opportunity to witness the next generation of choral talent sharing a professional stage in a spirit of collaboration rather than competition,” explains Jacques Linde, Head of Choral Activity. “These evenings are about more than performance,” says Linde. “They are about shared energy, connection, and giving young singers the experience of something bigger than themselves.”

Participating choirs include:

Wednesday, 17 June:

Grayston Preparatory Senior Primary Choir



Laerskool Constantiapark Seniorkoor



Laerskool Fontainebleau Junior and Senior Choirs



Royal Schools Alberton Primary School Choir

Thursday, 18 June:

Laerskool Fairland Cantiamo



Reddam House Waterfall Senior Preparatory Choir



St Stithians’ Boys Preparatory – The Barons Plus



Waterkloof Primary School Senior Choir



Harmonia Girls’ Choir

International collaboration Minnesota Boychoir from the USA takes to the stage

A major highlight of the 2026 programme is the inclusion of the internationally acclaimed Minnesota Boychoir (USA) , who will join the Drakensberg Boys Choir and the University of Johannesburg Choir for a special collaborative performance on Friday, 19 June at 6.30pm.

With a history spanning over six decades, the Minnesota Boychoir is one of the United States’ most respected youth ensembles, having performed at world-renowned venues including the Sydney Opera House and St Peter’s Basilica. Under the direction of Mark Johnson, Artistic Director since 1993, the choir is celebrated not only for its musical excellence but also for its role in shaping young artists.

Their participation in Music in the City is particularly significant, with the ensemble restructuring its international tour to include Johannesburg. The collaboration promises a rich cultural exchange, where repertoire moves fluidly between continents, featuring classical works, contemporary compositions, and African favourites such as Shosholoza and Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika. “When choirs from different parts of the world come together, something extraordinary happens,” says Linde. “It’s not just about sound - it’s about perspective, storytelling, and shared humanity.”

A grand finale: the Drakensberg Boys Choir Gala Concert on Saturday 20 June

The festival will culminate in the Drakensberg Boys Choir Gala Concert on Saturday, 20 June at 7pm, a signature performance that showcases the full range and artistry of the Drakensberg Boys Choir. Known for its dynamic programming and polished stagecraft, the gala promises a sweeping musical journey, from powerful classical choral works to rhythmically rich African repertoire and high-energy contemporary pieces. Audiences can expect the Choir’s hallmark precision, expressive choreography, and emotionally resonant storytelling. "The gala is where we bring everything together musically. It's bold, immersive, and designed to take audiences on a journey, from powerful choral moments to vibrant, high-energy performances that celebrate who we are," says Linde.

More than music: a platform for opportunity

Beyond its artistic impact, the Drakensberg Boys Choir Music in the City plays a meaningful role in supporting the future of choral music in South Africa. Proceeds from the event contribute to the Drakensberg Boys Choir School’s bursary fund, enabling talented young boys from diverse backgrounds to access world-class musical and academic education.

The event also serves as a recruitment platform, offering aspiring singers a glimpse into life at the renowned institution, nestled in the central Drakensberg, where discipline, creativity, and cultural appreciation are cultivated in equal measure.

An invitation to experience connection through music

In an increasingly fragmented world, Music in the City 2026 offers a powerful reminder of music’s ability to unite, inspire, and transcend boundaries. “Whether we perform on a global stage or here at home, our message remains the same,” Bekker reflects. “Music connects us to each other, to our heritage, and to something greater than ourselves.”



