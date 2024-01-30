BizTrends2024: Dale Hefer – The year marketers become user-wranglers to get more from less

Brands will continue leaning into and experimenting with, user-generated content (UGC). UGC includes all forms of content from text and videos to images or reviews, created and shared by customers and brand advocates - rather than the brand itself.

Marketers, if you aren’t on board with this, you’d better cling hard to your floaty.

According to Marketingdive, a marketing and trends website, 61% of consumers claim that UGC will likely influence their decision to buy, compared to just 39% who believe a brand’s content is more influential.

The magic of UGC campaigns is that they provide a personalised, authentic, and emotional link for consumers. Xperiencify, a gamification learning software company, says that social media marketing campaigns including UGC receive 50% more engagement than those that don't.

And a whopping 86% of consumers are more ready to place their trust in brands using UGC instead of social media influencers. To give an idea of successful UGC marketing, consider Netflix’s marketing of its hit show Stranger Things season 2.

Fans were encouraged to share their themed content, art and experiences related to the series. With this strategy, Netflix grew its followers by 125,000 in just two weeks.

UGC is invaluable for brands wishing to establish a stronger connection with their audiences. Importantly, UGC demands trust: trust in our loyal user base, and trust in our brand reputation.

UGC can be a powerful testament to a brand, but to do so we have to ensure that our brands consistently live up to user expectations.