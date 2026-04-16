Culture as a competitive edge: How reputation shapes industry leadership

In a mobility sector reshaped by disruption, margin compression and aggressive new entrants, scale alone is no longer a differentiator. What increasingly separates sustainable leaders from transactional operators is culture and the discipline to convert culture into performance.

At CFAO South Africa, the 2025 Financial year strengthened a clear belief: leadership in today's marketplace is closely linked to collaboration, respect, empathy, and reputation. These are not just aspirational values; they are the foundation that determines whether a business can stay focused under pressure, deliver consistently, and earn trust when customers and colleagues have more options than ever.

With over 7,000 colleagues across CFAO Mobility South Africa, CFAO Equipment South Africa, Toyota Tsusho Africa, Africa Mobility Solutions, Subaru Southern Africa, CFAO Healthcare South Africa, and Aeolus, our competitive strength is rooted as much in people as in commercial success. When culture is strong, scale becomes an advantage.

Respect is a strategic asset

CFAO South Africa CEO Andrew Velleman believes the key change over the past five years has been both external and internal. "At CFAO South Africa, we have intentionally created a more collaborative, trust-based environment throughout our operations," he states. "Providing stability for our colleagues has been a priority in an industry that has faced volatility and reputational shocks." The disruptions caused by the pandemic, retail instability, social unrest, and flooding tested that commitment. Nevertheless, CFAO South Africa experienced no direct negative structural impact on its workforce. This resilience was not accidental; it was deliberate and embedded in the culture. "Trust compounds over time," Velleman stresses. "When colleagues feel secure and respected, performance naturally follows."

The mobility sector has traditionally been seen as transactional and sales-focused. Pressure encourages organisations to aim for short-term results, such as reducing communication, shrinking relationships, and concentrating only on numbers. However, pressure does not shape culture; it exposes it.

In a setting where consumers are price-sensitive and loyalty is fragile, experience becomes the key differentiator. How colleagues treat each other directly affects how customers perceive the brand. Therefore, collaboration is no longer just a value statement; it is an essential part of execution.

Reputation as infrastructure

CFAO South Africa regards reputation as a fundamental part of its operations; it determines whether a business can hold influence when circumstances change. Reputational leadership is demonstrated through visible accountability: complaint channels that address issues promptly, transparent customer engagement, fair treatment of colleagues, and consistent leadership even when outcomes are challenging.

"Reputation is not a buzzword," Velleman explains. "It is how you behave when no one is watching. We consistently lead by example, earning trust both internally and externally. The impact is tangible. In a sector characterised by high skills mobility and a volatile economy, CFAO South Africa combines scale with stability. Stability is not incidental. It is strategic."

Financial performance sustains credibility, but culture sustains performance. CFO Guillaume Thaumiaux emphasises that cost discipline and capital rigour are ingrained in the organisation's DNA. However, discipline without empathy can become fragile. It fosters compliance rather than commitment. The key lies in transparency and fairness. Tough decisions are more likely to be accepted when reasons are clear, and processes are trusted.

Margin pressure, intensified by the rapid growth of new entrants and price volatility, calls for strict working capital management and cost control. However, prudence does more than just protect balance sheets; it also safeguards livelihoods. Disciplined capital allocation enables investment when others hesitate. Companies that continue investing amid uncertainty are usually those that have planned accordingly.

Leadership through integration

CFAO South Africa's diversified business model covers mobility, material handling, automotive parts assembly and manufacturing, healthcare, and renewable energy. This integrated approach fosters cross-functional opportunities and career growth within the group, while also enhancing retention and institutional knowledge. "We maintain autonomy within subsidiaries while encouraging collaboration across the group," says Velleman. "Engagement has deepened, and that is visible in how we operate."

This philosophy extends to training and development through Campus South Africa, a CFAO Group initiative. Campus SA reinforces structured leadership and cultural capability. People-centred training develops leaders who can manage complexity rather than just meet targets.

Beyond skills development, CFAO South Africa has also expanded its wellness commitments, including the rollout of medical insurance for all colleagues for the first time. Such investments incur a cost — but they also send a strong signal of intent. Long-term leadership depends on both human investment and operational efficiency.

Competing beyond volume

South Africa's mobility market recorded approximately 600,000 new vehicle sales during 2025, surpassing all expectations. Yet volume leadership is not the only goal. Competitive intensity is structural, not seasonal.

"We represent foundational brands across automotive retail and material handling," Velleman says. "But leadership is not merely about market share. It is about how we treat customers and colleagues. Our response to pressure has not been reactive. Digital transformation initiatives, enhanced call-centre capability, and strengthened brand positioning reflect strategic confidence. The objective is clear: compete on experience, reliability, and trust. Not price alone."

Thaumiaux adds that disciplined capital allocation underpins this confidence. "Working capital efficiency and cost control enable us to support growth without overextending the balance sheet. That stability benefits everyone."

Momentum with meaning

As we embark on the new financial year, attention shifts to a simple yet demanding principle. "We must keep building momentum," says Velleman. "Collaboration and empathy are not just annual themes; they define who we are."

The outlook combines cautious confidence with realism. Markets may stabilise, but margin pressures and competitive rivalry will continue. For CFAO South Africa, success means more than just revenue growth. It involves attracting talent naturally and having our colleagues serve as brand ambassadors. It means customers view the brand as reliable and fair.

In an industry often characterised by transactional urgency, we are adopting a different approach: one where collaboration guides strategy, respect underpins governance, empathy influences leadership, and reputation builds over time. That is not merely good culture; it is a competitive edge.



