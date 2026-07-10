Coca-Cola and Joe Public team up to give Springbok fans the ultimate call-up

In a coup for Coca-Cola and Joe Public, extremely selective, legendary Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus agreed to star in the new Call-Up to ‘Be A Bok’ campaign. The full 360 campaign offers winning fans the once-in-a-lifetime ‘Be A Bok’ experience to get closer to the Rugby World Champions than ever before, thanks to Coca-Cola.

In the first TVC, Erasmus calls on South Africans to enter the competition and be called up by him to the Bok squad. In the second TVC, one very fortunate fan gets called up by Erasmus to join the Boks, who test out different nicknames for him, eventually settling on 'Ice Man'. As well as Erasmus and inspirational captain Siya Kolisi, the ad features a star-studded Springbok cast.

“Most South Africans are fans of Rassie,” adds Wongiwe Siwisa, director at Coca-Cola. “We’re fortunate that Rassie is a fan of Coca-Cola. This partnership between two iconic brands allows us to offer fans the chance to get closer to the Springboks with the once-in-a-lifetime ‘Be A Bok’ experience, which includes flights, staying at the Bok team hotel, visits to the locker room and stadium tunnel on game day and watching the Boks live from some of the best seats. And who better than Rassie to call them up to the Springbok squad?”

“Shooting with Rassie and the Springboks is always a joy,“ adds director Katlego Baaitse from Spitfire Films. “You have a limited time to get what you need, but they’re so down to earth, so professional and, while they take the rugby seriously, they don’t take themselves seriously, so the camaraderie and humour come through in every scene.”

The 2026 Springbok Coca-Cola campaign, with Joe Public as the lead agency, features a range of Springbok Fan Cans, with illustrated portraits of the most capped Boks, including five Women Boks.

In addition to TV, the 'Call-Up' is running on national radio, in OOH and DOOH across the country and on social platforms, hosted by Bok fan and comedian Donovan Goliath. Fans can enter the competition by buying participating packs, scanning the QR code on them and then entering. Each of the Springboks home games this season will have an individual winner who will ‘Be A Bok’ for that particular match.

With Coca-Cola and the Springboks once again bringing fans closer to the game they love, Call-Up to ‘Be A Bok’ proves that sometimes the most unforgettable team selection isn't announced in a press conference – it's delivered in a phone call from Rassie Erasmus. For one lucky fan at every Springbok home Test this season, that call will turn the dream of being part of the Bok squad into a reality. Bok fans can enter the competition at https://www.cokerugby.co.za/.



