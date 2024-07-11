Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SAMROCity Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Wellness News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Cheslin Kolbe partners with L'Oréal Paris

    11 Jul 2024
    11 Jul 2024
    South African rugby icon Cheslin Kolbe and L'Oréal Paris have announced a dynamic new campaign partnership.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The collaboration with L'Oréal Paris will spotlight Kolbe, who leads the Men Expert campaign, emphasising his commitment to grooming and confidence on and off the field.

    "Partnering with L'Oréal Paris Men Expert is an incredible opportunity to inspire men to take pride in their appearance and well-being," said Kolbe. "This campaign is about empowering men to embrace self-care and confidence. It's a message that resonates deeply with me, both as an athlete and as a person."

    This partnership was facilitated by Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI), the global agency that represents Kolbe.

    "We are extremely excited to see Cheslin associated with an important campaign of this nature," stated Mahlatse Mashua, RNSI's managing director for South Africa.

    "Cheslin is such an inspiring individual on and off the field, and so there is natural synergy with the Men Expert campaign."

    L'Oréal Paris has always been promoting self-care and inclusivity, and through this partnership, L'Oréal Paris continues to champion the values of strength, authenticity, and self-confidence.

    "We are incredibly excited to welcome Cheslin to the L'Oréal Paris family," said Ayanda Mackay, brand business Lead for L'Oréal Paris Southern Africa. "His dedication, passion, and authenticity align perfectly with our brand values. This campaign celebrates grooming, cultural richness, and the importance of confidence for men."

    Read more: L'Oréal Paris, Cheslin Kolbe
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Cheslin Kolbe launches foundation aimed at community outreach
    MoonsportCheslin Kolbe launches foundation aimed at community outreach
    2 Jul 2024
    Cheslin Kolbe named Prime Hydration ambassador
    Cheslin Kolbe named Prime Hydration ambassador
    10 Jun 2024
    SA rugby stars joins forces with Nescaf&#233; in Make Your World campaign
    SA rugby stars joins forces with Nescafé in Make Your World campaign
    5 Jun 2024
    Prof Bismark lauds Springboks as Newsmaker of the Year
    North-West University (NWU)Prof Bismark lauds Springboks as Newsmaker of the Year
    22 Apr 2024
    Image supplied. The latest Lessons of Worth, L'Oréal’s global series of inspirational video testimonials, features L'Oréal’s first black brand ambassador for sub-Saharan Africa, Thuso Mbedu
    Thuso Mbedu: L'Oréal's first Black brand ambassador for sub-Saharan Africa
    17 Nov 2023
    Superdry SA joins forces with Cheslin Kolbe to ignite passion across Mzansi
    Superdry SA joins forces with Cheslin Kolbe to ignite passion across Mzansi
    11 Sep 2023
    Rachel Kolisi to head up Kolisi Foundation
    Rachel Kolisi to head up Kolisi Foundation
    30 Sep 2022
    Cheslin Kolbe shares his life story through TVC
    Cheslin Kolbe shares his life story through TVC
    10 Nov 2021
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz