Cheslin Kolbe partners with L'Oréal Paris

South African rugby icon Cheslin Kolbe and L'Oréal Paris have announced a dynamic new campaign partnership.

Image supplied

The collaboration with L'Oréal Paris will spotlight Kolbe, who leads the Men Expert campaign, emphasising his commitment to grooming and confidence on and off the field.

"Partnering with L'Oréal Paris Men Expert is an incredible opportunity to inspire men to take pride in their appearance and well-being," said Kolbe. "This campaign is about empowering men to embrace self-care and confidence. It's a message that resonates deeply with me, both as an athlete and as a person."

This partnership was facilitated by Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI), the global agency that represents Kolbe.

"We are extremely excited to see Cheslin associated with an important campaign of this nature," stated Mahlatse Mashua, RNSI's managing director for South Africa.

"Cheslin is such an inspiring individual on and off the field, and so there is natural synergy with the Men Expert campaign."

L'Oréal Paris has always been promoting self-care and inclusivity, and through this partnership, L'Oréal Paris continues to champion the values of strength, authenticity, and self-confidence.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Cheslin to the L'Oréal Paris family," said Ayanda Mackay, brand business Lead for L'Oréal Paris Southern Africa. "His dedication, passion, and authenticity align perfectly with our brand values. This campaign celebrates grooming, cultural richness, and the importance of confidence for men."