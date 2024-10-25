CareerJunction Employment Insights Report - Q3 2024

Subscribe & Follow
Since 2008, the analysis and findings in our CareerJunction Employment Insights reports have served as a foundation for potential HR solutions and strategies, enabling businesses and recruitment agencies to focus on relevant occupations when developing their talent attraction and retention strategies. We are proud to have shared our data, insights and trends with our customers, the media, research houses and Government over the years.
In our latest quarterly report (Q3:2024), CareerJunction explores Skills Gaps in South Africa. CareerJunction has been tracking skills shortages over time. Based on the demand for labour and supply of labour, it is evident that skills gaps have become more severe in some professions and less severe in others.
Download the full report here.
CareerJunction is one of South Africa's top-quality candidate providers, with thousands of jobs advertised online daily and over three million registered jobseekers.
