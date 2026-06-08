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    Canon South Africa announces local availability of Edale solutions

    Canon South Africa has announced the official availability of its Edale portfolio, giving local businesses direct access to internationally proven label and packaging solutions. Supported by Canon’s global expertise and local service infrastructure, these high-performance technologies are set to enhance production capabilities across the market.
    Issued by Canon South Africa
    8 Jun 2026
    8 Jun 2026
    Canon South Africa announces local availability of Edale solutions

    Edale has built a strong international reputation for engineering world-class printing and converting solutions, including digital and hybrid presses, carton and label production lines, and advanced finishing equipment. Its expertise in web transport technology has also played a key role in the development of Canon’s LabelStream 4000 series, highlighting the strength of the long-standing collaboration between the two organisations.

    “Bringing the Edale portfolio to South Africa is a meaningful step in our journey to support local industry through innovation,” says Hennie Badenhorst, head of sales B2B – direct and commercial print at Canon South Africa. “We understand the challenges our customers face, and this expansion enables us to provide solutions that combine global expertise with local relevance.”

    Canon South Africa announces local availability of Edale solutions

    This milestone builds on Canon’s strategic acquisition of Edale in 2022, strengthening its packaging capabilities and driving innovation in labels and the broader print space. It reinforces Canon’s commitment to innovation, localisation and long-term industry growth.

    Meeting the evolving needs of the industry

    Businesses are under increasing pressure to adapt as the print and packaging industry continues to change in response to heightened consumer demands, shorter production runs and the need for more flexibility.

    By making Edale technology accessible locally, Canon South Africa is enabling packaging experts and commercial printers to improve productivity, enhance output quality, streamline production processes and maintain competitiveness in a market that is changing quickly. Customers benefit not only from the proven performance of Edale solutions, but also from Canon’s investment in local support, training and long-term partnership.

    This integration is an example of a more cohesive Canon-led strategy, where technology and service work together to provide end-to-end value while helping customers adapt more quickly to changing market demands.

    “This goes beyond expanding our portfolio. It unlocks new possibilities for our customers,” continues Badenhorst. “By combining Edale’s specialised capabilities with Canon’s vision for innovation, we enable businesses to scale, diversify and confidently meet the demands of a dynamic market.”

    Supporting future growth

    The introduction of Edale solutions reflects Canon South Africa’s ongoing investment in the local market and its commitment to supporting a more resilient and future-ready print and packaging industry. By making advanced technologies more accessible, Canon continues to empower businesses to scale, innovate and unlock new opportunities.

    For more information about Canon South Africa’s print and packaging solutions, visit https://edale.com

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