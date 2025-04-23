CannesLions2025 reveals South African Shortlist Jury stars

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity returns to France from 16–20 June 2025, and the official shortlist jury has been announced — featuring a standout lineup of South African creatives and marketers.

Cannes Lions 2025 will be held in June. Source: Cannes Lions.

“As the official Cannes Lions festival representative for the South African market, we are delighted with the inclusion of this prestigious list of industry heavyweights as a global acknowledgement and celebration of the very high standard of local talent,” says Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor.

“The Lions awards sit at the heart of the festival. It is therefore important to preserve and uphold the standard of judging and the value of the award.”

One of the major factors that contributes to the prestige and integrity of the awards is the quality of the juries, and the quality of the discussions when Lions are awarded. It is essential that the work continues to be judged by a stellar cast of world-class candidates – the very best creative talent that sets Cannes judging apart.

“It is wonderful that as South Africa, we can present such a distinguished list of jurors to participate on the global stage at the prestigious Cannes Lions this year. We wish them well as they go about their judging tasks and trust they will come back to their respective agencies and corporates with many invaluable learnings to share with their colleagues," says Wylie.