BRC announces continuity with GfK appointment as Nielsen exits SA

To align the market’s currency with the way South Africans actually watch television and video today, the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) has appointed GfK (an NIQ company), to design and deploy the country’s new Total Video Measurement service.

This follows a structured programme of work led by the BRC since late 2024. In Q4 2024, at the request of South Africa’s broadcasters, the BRC initiated a directional review of the current Tams service to identify practical improvements where bespoke needs were not being served adequately.

These include:

Broadcasters have been acutely aware of shifts in viewing that have built up over time and asked the BRC to ensure the service evolves accordingly.

In Q1 2025, the BRC appointed Ask Afrika to run a large-scale, ongoing Establishment Survey (ES ’25) that will unveil the current state of video consumption and provide regular, planned updates. The first release of the ES survey is planned for Q1 2026.

A broad industry consultation and business-driven RfP then followed, which was highly competitive with multiple companies involved.

After the tightly run procurement process managed by Independent Agency Selection (IAS) and Kitsune Audiences & Data Consulting, the BRC technical committee and board unanimously agreed on the appointment of the new supplier.

On 4 August 2025 the BRC notified GfK they had been chosen as the preferred supplier, and contract finalisation is now underway.

What the industry will get

The rollout will be in phases.

Phase 1 A completely new TV currency service feeding into daily TV trading. The market will have a clear, shared, and trusted daily TV currency that reflects today’s viewing reality for Broadcast and connected-TV usage, for broadcasters, agencies, and advertisers. The phase 1 data will be provided to the market by 1 Janaury 2027.

Phase 2 Bring broadcaster on-demand and streaming into everyday planning. Broadcaster video-on-demand and streaming is incorporated so planners and brands can see and manage the combined impact of live and online viewing. The goal is to have Phase 2 completed by end of 2027.

Phase 3 Complete the Total Video picture by the end of 2027. A unified, all-screens service provides one view of audiences across traditional television and digital video—helping brands invest with certainty and enabling broadcasters to protect value in a converged market. Full delivery will complete during 2028.

Business confidence

“Today’s announcement is about business confidence,” says Gary Whitaker, CEO of the BRC.

“We listened to the market, reviewed the status quo, commissioned a new Establishment Survey, and ran a rigorous, business-led process.

“With GfK’s appointment we now have a clear roadmap: first a new daily TV currency, then the inclusion of broadcaster on-demand, and by year-end 2027 a true Total Video service that mirrors how South Africans really watch.

“Broadcasters can prove their reach, agencies can plan with clarity, and advertisers can be sure every rand is working.”

Continuity assured

The BRC is working closely with its existing Television Audience Measurement Survey (Tams) provider, Nielsen, to coordinate an orderly transition. Nielsen will continue to deliver data until Phase 1 launches on 1 January 2027.

By avoiding any television data blackout prior to and during the handover, ensuring continuity for the industry throughout.

The BRC wants to thank Nielsen for the important service provided to the South African Industry for the last 38 years.

Collaboration

“GfK-NIQ is proud to partner with the BRC and the South African TV industry to deliver a comprehensive, future-ready media measurement solution tailored to the unique dynamics of South Africa.

"This collaboration reflects a shared vision for innovation in media insights, and we’re confident in the strength of this partnership to elevate the industry,” says Lee Risk, vice president, media measurement at GfK-NIQ.