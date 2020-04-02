Bon Hotels expands presence in Cape Town

Bon Hotels, an African hospitality company, is excited to announce its expansion into Cape Town with the management takeover of the renowned Majorca Apartments in the prestigious Cape Town Century City development commencing on Thursday, 1 February 2024.

Source: Supplied.

The agreement marks Bon Hotels’ third foray into management of serviced apartments within an apart-hotel complex. This expansion into the apartment sector represents a strategic move by Bon to cater to changing guest needs and a growing demand for boutique-style extended-stay accommodations.

Majorca Apartments offers guests a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom self-catering apartments just steps away from the Canal Walk Shopping Mall and Century City Conference Centre. The complex is known for its tranquil setting amidst the waterways and gardens of The Island Club security estate.

“We are excited to add Majorca Apartments to our growing portfolio of exceptional hospitality properties across Africa,” said Guy Stehlik, chief executive officer and founder of Bon Hotels. “With its prime location, beautiful surroundings and fantastic amenities, Majorca is a perfect addition to our company as we continue expanding our apart-hotel properties throughout South Africa."

Guests of Majorca Apartments will experience the comforts of home paired with Bon’s excellent service and attention to detail. All apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, living areas, en-suite bathrooms and balconies overlooking the estate. On-site amenities include a fitness centre, outdoor pool, free Wi-Fi and 24-hour security.

As a Bon property, Majorca Apartments guests will also benefit from participation in the popular BONami rewards programme. BONami members enjoy perks like free nights, dining discounts, discounted rates and more.

“Bon's excellent reputation and commitment to excellence make them the ideal management partner,” said André Louw of Majorca Apartments. “We are confident they will continue providing our guests with memorable experiences and superior service.”

The new management agreement with Majorca Apartments reinforces Bon’s position as a leading manager of upscale hospitality properties of all kinds.

“We are pleased to welcome Majorca guests into the BONami rewards family,” said Stehlik.