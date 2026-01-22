South Africa
BET Software expands CSI programme and celebrates the trailblazing Class of 2025

BET Software has welcomed a new cohort of beneficiary schools into its CSI programme - expanding access to learning that is inclusive and built for a digital-first South Africa. The first school to receive tech equipment for the year was Ullovu High School, south of Durban.
22 Jan 2026
BET Software prepares learners at Ullovu High School to participate in the digital economy.
Speaking to learners at the school, Gizelle Govender, talent manager at BET Software, said: “Our job as BET Software is to ensure you have access to the resources you need to excel in the digital age, and to help all of you step into the age of smart living. We are committed to supporting you. You now join our family of high schools who have access to our ‘Dare to Dream’ bursaries. Many of our bursary recipients have gone on to join our BET Software Graduate Programme and have become part of our brilliant team of software developers, devops engineers, quality analysts, software architects and business analysts.”

As the new academic year gets into full swing, BET Software salutes the resilience of last year’s Matriculants, and looks forward to supporting the next generation of South African change-makers.

“Milestones like these affirm why education investment matters,” says Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software. “Welcoming new beneficiary schools while celebrating learners who redefine what is possible reflects our belief that access, inclusion and excellence must go hand in hand.”

From classrooms to careers, BET Software remains committed to backing learners who are proving that ability, ambition and impact know no limits.

BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.
