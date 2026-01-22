BET Software expands CSI programme and celebrates the trailblazing Class of 2025
Speaking to learners at the school, Gizelle Govender, talent manager at BET Software, said: “Our job as BET Software is to ensure you have access to the resources you need to excel in the digital age, and to help all of you step into the age of smart living. We are committed to supporting you. You now join our family of high schools who have access to our ‘Dare to Dream’ bursaries. Many of our bursary recipients have gone on to join our BET Software Graduate Programme and have become part of our brilliant team of software developers, devops engineers, quality analysts, software architects and business analysts.”
As the new academic year gets into full swing, BET Software salutes the resilience of last year’s Matriculants, and looks forward to supporting the next generation of South African change-makers.
“Milestones like these affirm why education investment matters,” says Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software. “Welcoming new beneficiary schools while celebrating learners who redefine what is possible reflects our belief that access, inclusion and excellence must go hand in hand.”
From classrooms to careers, BET Software remains committed to backing learners who are proving that ability, ambition and impact know no limits.
- BET Software expands CSI programme and celebrates the trailblazing Class of 202522 Jan 10:25
- The new fundamentals: What employees expect from IT support in 202619 Jan 09:36
- What’s next? The tech trends steering 202614 Jan 15:35
- BET Software debugs hunger this Christmas24 Dec 11:11
- #DisabilityRightsAwarenessMonth: Showing up, breaking barriers and belonging24 Nov 11:47