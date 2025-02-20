Amid Budget Speech shock, yet another Land Bill proposed

As the nation grappled with the shock of South Africa's Budget Speech postponement, the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development informed the relevant parliamentary Portfolio Committee that the Equitable Access to Land Bill will be launched this year.

Source: Pexels

The news was announced on Wednesday, 19 February 2025 by Dr Boshoff, member of the Portfolio Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation and the Portfolio Committee on Land Reform and Rural Development.

The objective of the Bill is to bring landownership in line with the country’s demographics using race as basis, Boshoff said.

"This will work in tandem with the recently signed Expropriation Act 13 of 2025 signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa this February by providing a legal framework to redistribute land ownership along racial lines, while the Expropriation Act serves as the mechanism for acquiring land deemed necessary for redistribution," explained Willem Petzer, a South African activist and vlogger known for his advocacy on issues affecting the white Afrikaner community.

"In essence, the Expropriation Act provides for Zero, or nil, compensation in the case of public interest. This bill clearly defines public interest as racial representation. If this Bill is passed, 80% of private property must be expropriated to reflect racial demographics, transferring ownership primarily to Black South Africans."

According to the schedule proposed by Boshoff, Cabinet is set to discuss the Bill in March this year, followed by public submissions in April and May, a review by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) in August, and tabling in Parliament in October 2025.

Very few details are available as yet, confirmed Boshoff. "But the objective is clear: to correct the so-called skewed pattern of land ownership in the near future."