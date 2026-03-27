1 month to go until the Drakensberg Boys Choir Music in the Mountains festival

With just one month to go, make sure to secure your tickets now for Music in the Mountains 2026, as the Drakensberg Boys Choir School prepares to host one of South Africa's most anticipated cultural events from 24–27 April 2026, themed Hope, Heritage and Harmony.

Early booking is essential to avoid disappointment as the 'Berg prepares to welcome visitors for four days of world-class music, collaboration and celebration.

"Music in the Mountains (MiMs) is a highlight of our annual calendar, and this year's programme is one of our most exciting yet," says DBCS executive head, Hendrik Bekker. "We encourage audiences to book early and be part of something truly special in the wonderful setting of the picturesque Drakensberg.

Not only can our patrons experience exceptional music, but they can also witness the energy, talent and spirit that define the Drakensberg Boys Choir School in full. Music in the Mountains is about musical excellence, faith, community and giving our boys the opportunity to inspire others through their gifts, right here on their home ground."

"The MiMs concerts are deeply rewarding for the choristers, acknowledging their hard work and talent," says Jacques Linde, head of choral activity. "The MiMs programme requires discipline, focus and emotional honesty. However, the concerts also allow space for joy, movement and musical freedom to celebrate hope, our heritage, and the harmony that music brings. Performing in the mountains, surrounded by nature and a supportive audience, is something truly unique."

The exciting MiMs 2026 programme is not to be missed

Friday, 24 April

7pm – Drakensberg Boys Choir: Of Hope, Heritage and Harmony. A powerful gala opening that weaves together sacred choral works, African repertoire and contemporary favourites in a sweeping celebration of the Choir's uniquely South African identity.

Saturday, 25 April

9am – Ebony and Ivory: Heritage Pieces with Liza Joubert . An intimate piano recital celebrating musical storytelling and heritage.



. An intimate piano recital celebrating musical storytelling and heritage. 11am – Voices of Unity I



4pm – Voices of Unity II . Young voices from across South Africa come together in vibrant, collaborative performances.



. Young voices from across South Africa come together in vibrant, collaborative performances. 9pm – Queen – featuring Warren Vernon-Driscoll and the Drakensberg Boys Choir. A high-energy highlight of the festival, reimagining super pop group Queen's greatest hits through bold choral arrangements and electrifying rock energy.

Sunday, 26 April

9am – Ebony and Ivory: Peace Pieces . A reflective and contemplative piano recital centred on themes of peace and calm.



. A reflective and contemplative piano recital centred on themes of peace and calm. 11am – Voices of Unity III . A continuation of the festival's celebration of collaboration and shared musical expression.



. A continuation of the festival's celebration of collaboration and shared musical expression. 4pm – Old Boys Variety Concert . A vibrant showcase of alumni talent, celebrating the Choir's legacy.



. A vibrant showcase of alumni talent, celebrating the Choir's legacy. 7pm – Requiem in the Mountains. A deeply moving choral experience exploring themes of remembrance, faith and transcendence.

Monday, 27 April (Freedom Day)

9am – Church Service led by Angus Buchan . A special time of worship, reflection and unity.



. A special time of worship, reflection and unity. 11am – Of Hope, Heritage and Harmony – The Finale. A joyful and uplifting closing performance that brings the festival to a powerful and memorable end.

Voices of Unity concert series

A defining feature of Music in the Mountains 2026 is the Voices of Unity concert series – a powerful expression of collaboration that brings together young choirs from across South Africa. This year's concerts will feature participating schools from KwaZulu-Natal (including Durban, the Midlands, North Coast, Newcastle and Eshowe), Gauteng (Pretoria, Johannesburg and the East Rand), Free State, and the North West.

These performances showcase a rich blend of classical, African and contemporary repertoire, highlighting the diversity of South Africa's choral tradition while creating a platform for connection, cultural exchange and emerging talent.

"To see young singers from across the country standing together on one stage is incredibly powerful," says Linde. "The Voices of Unity concerts are not just performances; they are moments of shared identity and inspiration. They remind us that music can connect people in ways that are immediate and lasting."

The full Champagne Valley experience – music, food, and discovery

Beyond the concert programme, Music in the Mountains offers a vibrant, family-friendly festival environment that extends across the entire Drakie campus in the Champagne Valley, the jewel of the Drakensberg. While the performances remain the central drawcard, MiMs is also a rare opportunity to experience the Drakensberg Boys Choir School up close.

For prospective, talented Drakie families, the festival offers a meaningful introduction to the school's ethos, providing insight into both its musical excellence and broader educational offerings.

Festival visitors can explore a curated arts and crafts market featuring handmade goods such as sisal baskets, leather products, jewellery, clothing, homeware, art and décor, alongside unique items ranging from educational toys and DIY craft packs to handmade soaps, books and textiles.

A diverse food and drink offering adds to the experience, with popular vendors including D'lish Ice Cream, RC Indian Delights, Café à la Carte, The Coffee Coach, Chip 'n Dip, Gourmet Pancakes and Belly Good Bubble Tea, ensuring something for every taste.

"This festival opens our doors most authentically. Families can see our talented boys in action, experience the school's culture, and understand what it truly means to be a Drakie. It is not just about music – it is about excellence, growth, discipline, brotherhood and a unique opportunity," Bekker concludes.

With just weeks remaining and strong interest already building, audiences are encouraged to act quickly and secure their place at this year's festival. Bookings can be made via www.dbchoir.com or by calling (036) 468 1012. Tickets are limited, demand is growing, and this is one experience not to be missed.



