South Africa
Marketing & Media Branding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

icandi CQJoe PublicTiger BrandsTechsys DigitalMDNTVDMASAThinkerneurUrban Brew StudiosHOT 102.7FMDaily MaverickLocation BankBrave GroupCaxton MediaOgilvy South AfricaDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Instinctif Partners Africa completes management buyout and rebrands as Narrate

    28 Nov 2025
    28 Nov 2025

    Instinctif Partners Africa today announced the completion of a management buyout from the group, and the launch of its new brand, Narrate.

    The buyout is led by Rachel Quigley, managing partner, who has over two decades of experience at international agencies.

    The Maharishi Invincibility Institute (MII), a non-profit educational institution and proven leader in youth education and empowerment, will continue as a significant black economic empowerment shareholder through its Black Female Education Trust.

    Share this inbrief
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz