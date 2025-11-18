Tholi B Joins Jacaranda FM as integration specialist in programming

Jacaranda FM has announced the appointment of Tholi B as the new integration specialist, programming.

Tholi B brings a wealth of experience from both on-air and management roles across South Africa’s leading radio stations, joining the team to enhance the station’s programming and cross-platform integration strategies.

In this new role, Tholi B will report directly to programming manager Ravi Naidoo, focusing on aligning content across all platforms and ensuring seamless integration between programming and commercial interests.