    Tholi B Joins Jacaranda FM as integration specialist in programming

    18 Nov 2025
    18 Nov 2025

    Jacaranda FM has announced the appointment of Tholi B as the new integration specialist, programming.

    Tholi B brings a wealth of experience from both on-air and management roles across South Africa’s leading radio stations, joining the team to enhance the station’s programming and cross-platform integration strategies.

    In this new role, Tholi B will report directly to programming manager Ravi Naidoo, focusing on aligning content across all platforms and ensuring seamless integration between programming and commercial interests.

