Tillable launches farm loan platform to promote equity and ease in the process farm loans made easy

How does the farm loan application work? The process begins online, from whenever and wherever you choose. It only takes a few minutes to complete. Unlike other loan processes, the easy-to-use digital ag financing applications take less than 5 minutes to complete, and accepts up to $2.5m for real estate loans and $1m for operating and cash rent loans with zero origination fees. As the company is deeply committed to protecting farmland while helping landowners and farmers thrive, Tillable’s mission is to make owning, operating, and managing America’s farmland simple and sustainable for generations to come. The simple online farm loan tool creates an equitable ground for all to participate in becoming landowners.

The Tillable loan application asks an applicant to input the state and county where they are operating. For real estate loans, . there are also options to input additional owned farmland to secure the loan. After selecting your desired loan amount, you can then view and select your loan terms and rates. The company offers several accessible options including 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 year fixed rates as well as variable year adjustable rates for real estate loans. Operating and cash-rent loans include fixed-rate credit facility options. You can choose your own payment schedule and Tillable will handle the appraisal and title.

Decide which type of borrower you will be selecting to apply for the loan. Options include individual which is appropriate if you are the single person in your operation and not a licensed business. You may also choose a partnership where the IRS will provide the required Employer Identification Number (EIN). A corporation must be registered as a business, and also requires an EIN. A LLC or LLP must be a registered business with an EIN as well.

As soon as you hit the ‘submit’ button, you’ll learn if you’re approved for any of the agriculture loans immediately. The online process makes it a seamless transaction with no waiting around for bankers or paperwork. It is really that simple! “We are proud to launch this valuable online tool nationwide for farmers,” said Corbett Kull, Founder and CEO, Tillable. “One of our goals at Tillable is to take the time out of the loan application process for farmers and landowners. Our all-digital makes the application experience easier than ever.”

The next step in the process is to finalize the farm loan by confirming all of your information and walking through the closing to-dos (including appraisal and title work for farmland loans.) An Illinois farmer, Dylan, who has been using the Tillable platform explained, “The application process was entirely digital and really simple and fast. I would recommend other farmers apply to compare rates. It could save them big.”

In a constantly turbulent farm real estate market, it can be easy to overpay or under value a farmland’s sale or auction price. Get a quick check on recent, comparable farm sales near your prospective farm, and make sure your offer is fair. Know your land - recent farm sales near your purchase, the soil productivity rating, and crop history all play an important role in valuation. The soil rating is a very important factor when making a farmland investment.The Productivity Index (“PI”) scale begins at 47 with the highest rating being 147 in Illinois. The value of a farm can vary greatly depending on the soil PI, as the PI index number is assigned based on several soil characteristics including organic matter, subsoil, drainage, slope, and location. The PI helps give us an idea of what a farm and its soil types can produce and help determine value.

The Corn Suitability Rating (CSR) was developed In 1971 by Thomas Fenton, a professor at Iowa State University. It is used to measure the quality of the soils of a piece of farmland. The CSR2 formula includes six components and is calculated on a map unit basis. CSR2 studies a soil’s productivity – not to be confused with the soil fertility. Soil fertility can change depending on the nutrients in the soil, crop grown, farming practices, etc. This is why you would perform a soil test to determine the soil’s fertility. Soil productivity however does not change, as it measures a farm’s ability to be intensely farmed over a long period of time. It is a constant number between 0-100, 100 being the best. CSR2 is important when it comes to determining what a farm might be worth. It is used to determine how to tax farmland. Higher quality farms with a higher CSR2 value are taxed more than lower quality farms. Same applies to determining how much a farm is worth on the market. Typically, higher CSR2 farms are worth more and sell at a higher amount than lower CSR2 farms.

