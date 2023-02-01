The perfect backdrop to creativity

The Cape Town Creative Academy provides a perfectly safe environment for creative growth with their new campus on the Victoria and Alfred Waterfront.

Students are encouraged to find their place in an environment that encourages self-expression.

The new campus of the Cape Town Creative Academy (CTCA) in the heart of Cape Town’s most creative area – the reimagined Silo District at the V&A Waterfront – provides students with the perfect environment for a superb education experience, creative growth and international orientation.

The Academy’s modern and spacious classrooms on the second floor of Silo 5, adjacent to the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA), offer exposure to design, architecture and contemporary modern art in a cosmopolitan setting with industrial heritage ambience. Sweeping views of the magnificent Table Mountain and the oldest working harbour in the country add to the stimulating learning environment in which students can create, meet and exchange ideas. Surrounded by creative studios, talented contemporary artists, designers and product designers, students gain insight into the world of African art, culture, and the modern world. In the Contemporary Art programme, offered in Silo 2, on the other side of the Zeitz, students will rub shoulders with artists and international visitors to the trendy Silo District that continues to add lustre to Cape Town’s reputation as World Design Capital (2014).

With classrooms in the heart of the city’s most creative area, students rub shoulders with artists, designers and international visitors. The dynamic location underscores the artistic approach of the Cape Town Creative Academy.

This creative precinct lends itself to an education steeped in creativity and the dynamic location underscores the artistic approach of the Creative Academy. In addition to its bustling workshops, specialist shops, cafes and markets, the V&A Waterfront hosts exciting events all year round, and students are exposed to festivals and events in music, drama and film festivals and events, presented by local and international performers. The Silo District is a mix of design, architecture, contemporary modern art and sophistication with industrial history and heritage, and annually attracts millions of visitors from all over the continent and the world.

“We are privileged to offer our students world-class amenities to match our programme quality in this prominent creative hub and were thrilled to take occupation of an outstanding building that follows best practices in terms of sustainability and green building principles,” says Francisca Gebert, CEO of the Cape Town Creative Academy.

The CTCA’s new campus on the second floor in Silo 5 provides modern and spacious classrooms in the heart of Cape Town’s most creative area, the V&A’s Silo District.

The new campus is easily accessible and is located near shops, restaurants and banks, with MyCiti bus stops located conveniently in front of the building. In an environment of safety and security students can develop their artistic talents, while enjoying a healthy balance between study and lifestyle. The Silo District has a state-of-the-art fitness club with all the latest equipment, a pool, and dedicated cycle trails and running paths in the Waterfront precinct. The CTCA is indeed offering the complete educative package.

Get in touch.



