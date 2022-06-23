Graduates: An investment worth making

Graduates are an investment. If you treat them well they can provide the ideas, talent and insights that shape the next generation of your company. It's therefore important that graduates are given the tools and skills needed to kick ass and succeed.

Recently, we helped FMCG giant AVI limited with just that. As part of their two-year graduate programme, we provided their first and second year graduates with talks and activities to take their hustle to the next level.The week kicked off with a presentation from career coach and industry expert Vumi Msweli that focussed on motivation and building your network. This was followed by our very own Ronen Aires who hosted a session on storytelling, mental health and leadership, as well as other strategies that drive high performance.But it wasn’t all talk. After two days, it was time for the team to get social with a TikTok challenge that aimed to teach our graduates about the changing social media landscape as well as managing their online brands.Then, our graduates were given the opportunity to put their new-found skills to the test with a mind-bending escape room challenge that required critical thinking, team-work and communication."AVI briefed us to inspire their graduates through a series of fun and engaging talks and activities. The brief was bang on purpose for Student Village. Connecting graduates and employers in meaningful and life changing ways is one of the main reasons we exist." - Jono Dicks, business development, Student VillageThe graduate game is constantly changing, but one thing will always remain true – invest in your people today to reap the reward tomorrow. Hit us up, to talk about how we can take your graduate programme to the next level.