Innovate Durban's Youth Innovation Challenge 2021

In 2017, Verashni Pillay resigned as HuffPost SA editor over the publication of a fake blog. It caused a huge uproar at the time. It represented the worst of where the media had gotten to in terms of misinformation and loss of quality and fact-checking and many were rightly appalled. Pillay spent the next few years doing the work to figure out how things went so wrong, and how to monetise and create quality news for audiences again.