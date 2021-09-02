Industries

Special Sections

More..

In the news

Topco Media

Innovate Durban

GL events South Africa

North-West University (NWU)

Bluegrass Digital

Business and Arts South Africa

Sprout Performance Partners

Dentsu

HaveYouHeard

Kantar

Incubeta

RX Africa

Tractor Outdoor

Algoa FM

Hook, Line & Sinker

Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Education Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Innovate Durban's Youth Innovation Challenge 2021

2 Sep 2021
Issued by: Innovate Durban
Innovate Durban is calling for applications for the Youth Innovation Challenge - deadline 8 September 2021
The Youth Innovation Challenge (YIC) is Innovate Durban’s Flagship Programme and this year they have chosen to align the YIC to an overarching theme of ‘Responding to Crisis’ with a view to address some of the globally felt challenges that have become more relevant during the recent unrest and ongoing pandemic. Whilst these areas of need have continued to plague us; we have seen the devastating impact on resources, industries, logistics and communities which will be felt for a long way into the future. As such Innovate Durban have identified four of the UN Sustainable Development Goals that will be presented as challenges in local context. See challenge areas below:

Innovate Durban's Youth Innovation Challenge 2021
click to enlarge
SDG 2 - END HUNGER
END HUNGER, ACHIEVE FOOD SECURITY AND IMPROVED NUTRITION AND PROMOTE SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE
SDG 9 - INDUSTRY, INNOVATION, AND INFRASTRUCTURE
BUILD RESILIENT INFRASTRUCTURE, PROMOTE INCLUSIVE AND SUSTAINABLE INDUSTRIALISATION AND FOSTER INNOVATION
SDG 11 - SUSTAINABLE CITIES AND COMMUNITIES
MAKE CITIES AND HUMAN SETTLEMENTS INLCUSIVE, SAFE, RESILIENT AND SUSTAINABLE
SDG 12 - REPSONSIBLE CONSUMPTION AND PRODUCTION
ENSURE SUSTAINABLE CONSUMPTION AND PRODUCTION PATTERNS


Partners for the year are eThekwini Municipality, Adams&Adams, The Domino Foundation, UKZN and Zutari; additionally this year they will have host partners supporting the workshop programme. As Innovate Durban are mindful of the pandemic and resulting restrictions as well as the value of in person group work in addressing challenges and providing solutions. There will be five decentralised small groups at each Host Partner Venue; University of KwaZulu Natal - Inqubate, Durban University of Technology, Mangosuthu University of Technology, eThekwini TVET College, Zutari.

The workshop programme will be hosted by five institutions (DUT, MUT, UKZN, eThekwini College and Zutari) from 20-23 September 2021. This will be followed by a week of solution development and pitching to select the top three teams! The announcement of the winners will take place at an Awards Evening on 21 October 2021 to celebrate these solutions!

Khutšo Ramontja, student entrepreneurship manager from UKZN Inqubate, is delighted to participate in the 2021 edition of the Youth Innovation Challenge. They are participating in this challenge because it is in line with their objective of unlocking entrepreneurial potential of their students.

Richard Ahlschlager from Zutari confirmed they are legacy-driven and their desire is to be part of the solution to addressing the practical issues affecting South Africans… to both ideate and take action to see real transformation within our sphere of engineering expertise. The YIC provides a platform whereby they can assist in equipping and empowering the current generation who have both the energy and creativity to unlocking a sustainable future for all, by passing on our collective knowledge and experience.

Submit your team application here and stand a chance to win cash prizes for the top three teams!

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=zqq3in-aZU6TCLw7F6ezx8Y1vs3vQrBGvZlqXLZRFkNUMkhaTEpPQjczUzhLR0tVT0tBMDJGQzg5QS4u

If you are a business, individual, or support organization that would like to be involved in the Youth Innovation Challenge please contact Susanne Ramsunder at nabrud.etavonni@ennasus or Sakhiwo Rewu at nabrud.etavonni@owihkas.

Social media handles:

Web https://www.innovate.durban/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/innovatedurban
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/innovatedurban/
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/20142770/admin/

Innovate Durban
Innovate Durban is a non-profit company set up as a special purpose vehicle to support and drive innovation in the region through our innovation support programmes, capacity building and research.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

News


Show more
Let's do Biz