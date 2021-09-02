Innovate Durban's Youth Innovation Challenge 2021

The Youth Innovation Challenge (YIC) is Innovate Durban’s Flagship Programme and this year they have chosen to align the YIC to an overarching theme of ‘Responding to Crisis’ with a view to address some of the globally felt challenges that have become more relevant during the recent unrest and ongoing pandemic. Whilst these areas of need have continued to plague us; we have seen the devastating impact on resources, industries, logistics and communities which will be felt for a long way into the future. As such Innovate Durban have identified four of the UN Sustainable Development Goals that will be presented as challenges in local context. See challenge areas below:SDG 2 - END HUNGER
END HUNGER, ACHIEVE FOOD SECURITY AND IMPROVED NUTRITION AND PROMOTE SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE
SDG 9 - INDUSTRY, INNOVATION, AND INFRASTRUCTURE
BUILD RESILIENT INFRASTRUCTURE, PROMOTE INCLUSIVE AND SUSTAINABLE INDUSTRIALISATION AND FOSTER INNOVATION
SDG 11 - SUSTAINABLE CITIES AND COMMUNITIES
MAKE CITIES AND HUMAN SETTLEMENTS INLCUSIVE, SAFE, RESILIENT AND SUSTAINABLE
SDG 12 - REPSONSIBLE CONSUMPTION AND PRODUCTION
ENSURE SUSTAINABLE CONSUMPTION AND PRODUCTION PATTERNS
Partners for the year are eThekwini Municipality, Adams&Adams, The Domino Foundation, UKZN and Zutari; additionally this year they will have host partners supporting the workshop programme. As Innovate Durban are mindful of the pandemic and resulting restrictions as well as the value of in person group work in addressing challenges and providing solutions. There will be five decentralised small groups at each Host Partner Venue; University of KwaZulu Natal - Inqubate, Durban University of Technology, Mangosuthu University of Technology, eThekwini TVET College, Zutari.
The workshop programme will be hosted by five institutions (DUT, MUT, UKZN, eThekwini College and Zutari) from 20-23 September 2021. This will be followed by a week of solution development and pitching to select the top three teams! The announcement of the winners will take place at an Awards Evening on 21 October 2021 to celebrate these solutions! Khutšo Ramontja, student entrepreneurship manager from UKZN Inqubate
, is delighted to participate in the 2021 edition of the Youth Innovation Challenge. They are participating in this challenge because it is in line with their objective of unlocking entrepreneurial potential of their students. Richard Ahlschlager from Zutari
confirmed they are legacy-driven and their desire is to be part of the solution to addressing the practical issues affecting South Africans… to both ideate and take action to see real transformation within our sphere of engineering expertise. The YIC provides a platform whereby they can assist in equipping and empowering the current generation who have both the energy and creativity to unlocking a sustainable future for all, by passing on our collective knowledge and experience.
Submit your team application here and stand a chance to win cash prizes for the top three teams! https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=zqq3in-aZU6TCLw7F6ezx8Y1vs3vQrBGvZlqXLZRFkNUMkhaTEpPQjczUzhLR0tVT0tBMDJGQzg5QS4u
If you are a business, individual, or support organization that would like to be involved in the Youth Innovation Challenge please contact Susanne Ramsunder at nabrud.etavonni@ennasus
or Sakhiwo Rewu at nabrud.etavonni@owihkas
.
Social media handles:
Web https://www.innovate.durban/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/innovatedurban
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/innovatedurban/
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/20142770/admin/