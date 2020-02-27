Register for the Government Media: Essential Tools for Editors and Journalists short course

The Sol Plaatje Institute for Media Leadership at Rhodes University invites communication and other front-line-facing officers/managers in central and local government to register for the Government Media: Essential Tools for Editors and Journalists course.
This certificated five-day short course focuses on exploring and analysing various media tools that can assist government institutions and organisations to produce effective communications strategies. It also emphasises interactive learning and knowledge-sharing and is a useful platform to network with fellow communication managers and officers from across South Africa.
It focuses on the following key areas:
Handling of media and external relations
Handling of campaigns
Editorial independence and journalistic ethics
Crisis management
Reporting for government media – leadership and management
Sessions in this course are led by industry and academic experts.
We do offer the option of running the course in-house at your organisation, which would eliminate the cost of travel and accommodation for participants. Please note that an in-house course will only take place if there are 16 or more participants attending the course.
Date: 23–27 March 2020 Venue: School of Journalism and Media Studies, Rhodes University The short course fee of R17,000 (incl. VAT) covers tuition, learning material, lunches and refreshments. Please visit this link to register for this course.
For more details on the course, please contact Mbali Buthelezi at or call her on 046-603-8949. You could also visit the SPI's website at www.ru.ac.za/spi.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.