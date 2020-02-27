Register for the Government Media: Essential Tools for Editors and Journalists short course

The Sol Plaatje Institute for Media Leadership at Rhodes University invites communication and other front-line-facing officers/managers in central and local government to register for the Government Media: Essential Tools for Editors and Journalists course.



This certificated five-day short course focuses on exploring and analysing various media tools that can assist government institutions and organisations to produce effective communications strategies. It also emphasises interactive learning and knowledge-sharing and is a useful platform to network with fellow communication managers and officers from across South Africa.



It focuses on the following key areas:

Handling of media and external relations



Handling of campaigns



Editorial independence and journalistic ethics



Crisis management



Reporting for government media – leadership and management

Sessions in this course are led by industry and academic experts.



We do offer the option of running the course in-house at your organisation, which would eliminate the cost of travel and accommodation for participants. Please note that an in-house course will only take place if there are 16 or more participants attending the course.



Date: 23–27 March 2020

Venue: School of Journalism and Media Studies, Rhodes University

The short course fee of R17,000 (incl. VAT) covers tuition, learning material, lunches and refreshments.

Please visit



For more details on the course, please contact Mbali Buthelezi at az.ca.ur@izelehtub.m or call her on 046-603-8949. You could also visit the SPI's website at



