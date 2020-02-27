Education Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Register for the Government Media: Essential Tools for Editors and Journalists short course

Issued by: Sol Plaatje Institute for Media Leadership, Rhodes University
The Sol Plaatje Institute for Media Leadership at Rhodes University invites communication and other front-line-facing officers/managers in central and local government to register for the Government Media: Essential Tools for Editors and Journalists course.

This certificated five-day short course focuses on exploring and analysing various media tools that can assist government institutions and organisations to produce effective communications strategies. It also emphasises interactive learning and knowledge-sharing and is a useful platform to network with fellow communication managers and officers from across South Africa.

It focuses on the following key areas:
  • Handling of media and external relations
  • Handling of campaigns
  • Editorial independence and journalistic ethics
  • Crisis management
  • Reporting for government media – leadership and management

Sessions in this course are led by industry and academic experts.

We do offer the option of running the course in-house at your organisation, which would eliminate the cost of travel and accommodation for participants. Please note that an in-house course will only take place if there are 16 or more participants attending the course.

Date: 23–27 March 2020
Venue: School of Journalism and Media Studies, Rhodes University
The short course fee of R17,000 (incl. VAT) covers tuition, learning material, lunches and refreshments.
Please visit this link to register for this course.

For more details on the course, please contact Mbali Buthelezi at or call her on 046-603-8949. You could also visit the SPI's website at www.ru.ac.za/spi.

Sol Plaatje Institute for Media Leadership, Rhodes University's press office

Sol Plaatje Institute for Media Leadership, Rhodes University Africa's pioneering Media Management School.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Rhodes University, Sol Plaatje Institute for Media Leadership

Related

Omar Essack steps down as CEO of Primedia Group

Issued by Primedia Broadcasting

Coca-Cola leverages its English Premier League sponsorship in Nigeria with a campaign from FCB

Issued by FCB Joburg

AI and marketing management

By Rirhandzu Shingwenyana

Register for the Government Media: Essential Tools for Editors and Journalists short course

Issued by Sol Plaatje Institute for Media Leadership, Rhodes University

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.