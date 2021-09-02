Industries

2 Sep 2021
Issued by: RX Africa
Africa is a continent full of vibrancy, life, soul and heart. It is rich with the history of storytelling, which stretches back thousands of years, with tales, song and dance passing from one generation to the next, around the boma under glittering African skies.
Unearthing African talent

It’s in this spirit that FAME Week Africa launched FAME Reel Talent Showcase in February to discover uniquely beautiful African tales and the people bringing them to life.

Submissions closed on 15 August with 200 entries from more than 20 countries. “We are delighted at the overwhelming response and the sheer volume of submissions that came through,” says Judy Goddard, FAME Week Africa Event Director. “The fact that so many immensely talented people went to so much effort to get their work to us is incredible.”

Submissions were received from Kenya, Nigeria, DRC, Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, Togo, Zambia, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Mali, Uganda, Tanzania, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and South Africa, in a stunning show of support for FAME Week Africa.

A love letter to Africa

Originally the top submissions in each category were to perform at the FAME Reel Talent Showcase evening. “Given the wealth of creative work received it was near impossible to select only four acts to perform. Corporate booking agency, Elegant Entertainment, will select 50 performers and artists to be showcased both virtually and in-person during all FAME Week Africa events,” says Goddard.

All performers and artists selected will be acknowledged at FAME Week Africa | A Love Letter to Africa on 5 October 2021. Through storytelling, dance and song, this evening will be a reminder why there is no place quite like Africa.

Showcased acts will be profiled on FAME Week Africa Connect from 6 October.

RX Africa
RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com
