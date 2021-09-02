Unearthing African talent

Africa is a continent full of vibrancy, life, soul and heart. It is rich with the history of storytelling, which stretches back thousands of years, with tales, song and dance passing from one generation to the next, around the boma under glittering African skies.
It’s in this spirit that FAME Week Africa
launched FAME Reel Talent Showcase in February to discover uniquely beautiful African tales and the people bringing them to life.
Submissions closed on 15 August with 200 entries from more than 20 countries. “We are delighted at the overwhelming response and the sheer volume of submissions that came through,” says Judy Goddard, FAME Week Africa Event Director. “The fact that so many immensely talented people went to so much effort to get their work to us is incredible.”
Submissions were received from Kenya, Nigeria, DRC, Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, Togo, Zambia, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Mali, Uganda, Tanzania, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and South Africa, in a stunning show of support for FAME Week Africa. A love letter to Africa
Originally the top submissions in each category were to perform at the FAME Reel Talent Showcase evening. “Given the wealth of creative work received it was near impossible to select only four acts to perform. Corporate booking agency, Elegant Entertainment, will select 50 performers and artists to be showcased both virtually and in-person during all FAME Week Africa events,” says Goddard.
All performers and artists selected will be acknowledged at FAME Week Africa | A Love Letter to Africa on 5 October 2021. Through storytelling, dance and song, this evening will be a reminder why there is no place quite like Africa.
Showcased acts will be profiled on FAME Week Africa Connect from 6 October.