Case for Cinema: The 4 most common cinema myths busted

During a recent partnership between Ster-Kinekor and IDidThat, we decided to hit up some industry leaders including top ad creatives, agency producers, and post-production gurus asking them what their perceptions about using cinema to showcase their commercials were.

[Untrue]

Cinema is definitely not dying. In fact, cinema had over 18 million visits last year making it one of the most popular entertainment options in South Africa



The number of unique visits to the cinema in SA is almost double that of the South African Twitter community



With 250 movies released per year, cinema has the biggest new movie catalogue compared to all other platforms (Free-to-air: SABC and etv/pay-TV: DStv, Netflix, Showmax, Amazon Prime, Viu, Hulu)

Let’s look at where people are spending their money

When it comes to money spent on entertainment, cinema is fourth – which speaks to how relevant cinema still is



Shopping malls and cinema complement each other; because of the cinema the moviegoer visits the mall and because of the mall the consumer can visit the cinema.



Cinemas are in all major shopping malls around the country, so #Boom

Source: Kantar Milwood Brown ‘Entertainment spend’

Let’s look at the effects of streaming on cinema

Despite new platforms of movie consumption, cinema has held its own and continues to grow globally



Cinema once overcame the threat of TV to the movie scene and again does so with Netflix



People who stream more movies for more hours, visit the cinema more times per year

[Untrue]

Lets talk about who’s going to the cinema

Source: TGISA, GFK landscape

The average frequency for cinema is 1.6 visits per person per year, which means your commercial won’t keep reaching the same person over and over again



South Africans come out to watch over 280 new films each year catering to all age groups and across all genres



Cinema is not only being used for big-brand ads that flight for a two-month period anymore. Cinema now has competitions, retail, government and shorter duration campaigns too

Left source: Nielsen. Right source: Numero

[Untrue]

Cinema’s superpower is low frequency meaning that adverts that run longer on cinema will reach more and more people in the most impactful environment in media



Comparatively, cinema is 20% cheaper than pay-TV and has three times the video completion rate of any digital platform



For all intensive understanding, cinema is digital video, but it always offers brand safety, it is always above the fold, it’s never an interruption and has an average completion rate of 90%



TV remains the best reach medium in South Africa but it’s very expensive. Cinema offers advertisers the opportunity to cut through the clutter and land their messaging while also changing behaviour while in a mall/purchasing environment

Cinema’s added reach: Over and above TV and digital

Source: Kantar Millwood Brown ‘The Power of the Big Screen’ – June 2017

[Untrue]

Cinema’s reach can very much be proven because it is driven by tickets sold, making it audit approved and verifiable



The cost-effectiveness of cinema has increased by 34% in the last five years (Kantar’s Global Cross-Media database ‘The Power of Connection 2019’)



Every client receives a detailed post-campaign showing how many people were reached and in some cases, cinema audiences are surveyed to measure the impact of different campaigns and creative.



Fraud in the digital landscape has become a massive issue recently, while cinema can be trusted because its reach is audit approved and verifiable

Well, if that wasn’t enough proof, we’d like to add our two-cents, or more specifically Sir John Hegarty’s two-cents. On one sunny day in Cannes, we were privy to a talk by advertising legend and founder of the agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty himself. Hegarty formed part of the panel representing SAWA (Global Cinema Advertising Association). The topic of the discussion was ‘The Global Cinema Medium inspired by hunger to Feed our Future’, but here is a lovely moment when the Mick Jagger lookalike starts waxing lyrical about how special cinema is to him.







Now that we know all the facts, and did some serious myth-busting, adding cinema to your media plan seems like a no-brainer. And while you’re at it, why not go with the cinema that believes in ‘Big Brands. Big Ideas. Big Impact’