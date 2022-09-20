Industries

Roan's 25th Anniversary Golf Day 2022

20 Sep 2022
Issued by: Roan Systems
Our 25th Anniversary Golf Day took place on Thursday, 1 September 2022, at Services Golf Club in Centurion. In celebration of our big day, we partnered with Honeywell to invite our top clients and embarked on a glorious day of golfing.
Roan's 25th Anniversary Golf Day 2022


Roan's 25th Anniversary Golf Day 2022

With a bright and early start, the golfers arrived on site, registered, and sussed out the course with gift bags and refreshments in hand, eagerly awaiting the briefing before being let loose on the course. Once all golfers had arrived at their designated starting holes, the klaxon sounded, and the fierce competition began.

Roan's 25th Anniversary Golf Day 2022
Roan's 25th Anniversary Golf Day 2022

As the golfers made their way around the course, they also had the opportunity of participating in mini-challenges, including Longest Drive, Nearest the Pin, and some interesting games on certain waterholes.

The excitement around the challenges added a vibrant buzz to the air and the determination to win could be seen in the marshmallow challenge, as participants shot giant marshmallows flying across hole 6!

After several hours, the golf round came to a close, with the participants headed straight back to the clubhouse to reward themselves with refreshments, snacks and some friendly networking.

Roan's 25th Anniversary Golf Day 2022
Roan's 25th Anniversary Golf Day 2022


Everyone moved into the dining hall where we then heard from our partners...
Roan's 25th Anniversary Golf Day 2022
Mohammed Sali-Ameen - Honeywell's regional business leader - SPS Productivity Solutions
Mohammed Sali-Ameen - Honeywell's regional business leader - SPS Productivity Solutions

Honeywell's regional business leader - SPS Productivity Solutions, Mohammed Sali-Ameen, spoke to everyone about Roan and Honeywell's Exceptional Partnership, our exciting collaborative plans for the future and how together we will revolutionise productivity and efficiency for our clients.

Roan's 25th Anniversary Golf Day 2022
Denver Dreyer - Honeywell's president for sub-Saharan Africa
Denver Dreyer - Honeywell's president for sub-Saharan Africa

Honeywell's president for sub-Saharan Africa, Denver Dreyer, spoke about Honeywell's global reach and the innovative research, designs and technology that is changing the world for the better. He went on to mention how important it is for our companies to have strong relationships to better serve our clients.

Roan's 25th Anniversary Golf Day 2022

Followed by Roan Systems CEO, Frikkie Koegelenberg, that said:

Frikkie Koegelenberg - Roan Systems CEO
Frikkie Koegelenberg - Roan Systems CEO

“Today earmarks the incredible milestone of 25 years that we have had the honour of serving our customers with innovative printer and mobility solutions. We started Roan Systems with one mission - to improve clients’ businesses and lives with extraordinary products and service.”

He said that Roan Systems’ milestones through the years from just a printer solutions provider have helped Roan to be recognised as one of the top companies in our industry.

He also thanked everyone for their support during the years including our partners, clients and staff.



After the speeches, we moved on to the long-awaited prize giving!
Roan's 25th Anniversary Golf Day 2022
Presenting Roan Systems in the prize giving were national senior manager for operations, Roan Active & IT, Jeremy du Plessis (left), Roan Systems chief financial officer, Lani Wessels (centre) and national senior Manager for business development, Gavin Smoothey (right).
Presenting Roan Systems in the prize giving were national senior manager for operations, Roan Active & IT, Jeremy du Plessis (left), Roan Systems chief financial officer, Lani Wessels (centre) and national senior Manager for business development, Gavin Smoothey (right).

Starting with the QR Code raffle, and the winners of the Gaming Waterholes with fantastic prizes from Roan Systems.

Roan's 25th Anniversary Golf Day 2022

...followed by the challenge prizes for the longest drive, nearest to the pin and longest day.

Roan's 25th Anniversary Golf Day 2022

We then moved to the final prizes, the suspense built, and the winning teams for third, second and finally first place were announced and presented with their shiny trophies and gifts.

Roan's 25th Anniversary Golf Day 2022

A big congratulations to the team from Distell that took first place at our very first Roan Systems Golf Day.

Roan's 25th Anniversary Golf Day 2022


Companies that attended the day include:
Roan's 25th Anniversary Golf Day 2022

It was an incredible day for us, and we are so grateful to everyone who supported us!

Roan's 25th Anniversary Golf Day 2022


Roan Systems
Roan Systems is a South African-based company offering products and services for a variety of IT, production, automation, FMCG, healthcare and various other sectors and applications. A company that started in 1997 and today still well known as the Printronix and TallyGenicom Line Matrix printer specialists in the country.
Read more: Honeywell, Roan Systems

