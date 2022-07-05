Introducing Roan Simplify Elevate

There is more to just acquiring an asset than the initial transaction.



Printing and mobility solutions specialist Roan Systems launched their managed service solution called Roan Simplify in late 2017 to streamline the process of owning, operating, and replacing customers' printing, point-of-sale, scanning, RFID, barcoding and mobility solutions. Since the launch this solution has exceeded expectations in popularity with top manufacturing and logistic companies nationwide. With an asset value of over 15 million Roan Simplify is most definitely a huge success. The technology of all industries is changing, and so are customers' expectations. To stay competitive and meet increasingly demanding standards of order fulfilment, companies are replacing traditional approaches to equipment purchasing and maintenance operations. A new standard of proactive solutions that will minimise unplanned downtime, optimise maintenance, shorten intervention times, and prevent disruptions before they occur. Roan Simplify is combining innovative, data-driven technology and industry expertise to provide all the services, parts and support you need to keep your operations running at peak efficiency. With Simplify, you can build a solution tailored to your specific competencies with flexible options available from daily, weekly, or monthly agreements for extraordinary situations like stock takes or seasonal influenced workloads. With the goal to help you reduce your capital and operational costs, meet growing demands for increased volume, boost your speed and uptime, maximise your investment, and create more predictable budget forecasts. Roan Simplify shifts the entire ownership and maintenance burden of running printers, scanners, and other similar equipment, along with the software they need, from the customer to Roan. Fora monthly fee, customers can specify the exact configuration of equipment they need - from a fleet of scanners printers at remote branches - and Roan will supply, install, maintain, and replace the equipment for its lifetime and beyond.

"For the past 24 years, we've built up a large and loyal customer base that regularly consults us on new equipment purchases and rentals, but we've also noted a trend among our customers that want to simplify their operational processes even further. We are gaining new simplify customers pretty much on a daily basis," says Roan Systems business development manager Gavin Smoothey.

"Specialised printing, scanning, barcoding and mobility solutions are not our customers' core business. They rely on this technology to do business, but their focus is on their customers, as it should be," he says.

"Roan Simplify is designed to shift the equipment ownership-maintenance-replacement lifecycle over to Roan. Instead of buying or leasing it, Roan takes over the entire process, from sourcing to configuration, even user training.

Roan Simplify makes sense when you consider acquiring assets or equipment, especially if the following is considered: