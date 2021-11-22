Arnica - not only for bruises; supports heart health too

Arnica has been used for centuries for relief from muscular pain due to its anti-inflammatory properties, but it's less known that this plant-based medicine also contains antioxidant compounds and supports heart health too.
Pharmacist and complementary medicines expert, Giulia Criscuolo, says arnica is known to contain over 150 active therapeutic substances. Its three main properties are anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and soothing, which help bring relief to muscle tension, bruising, swelling and joint pain.
Criscuolo says research
shows that arnica – rich in potent compounds including flavonoids, lactones, phenolic acids and triterpenoids – has also shown to have antioxidant properties and may assist in protecting blood vessels, thereby helping improve blood flow to the heart
.
She points out that Arnigel
is particularly effective for the treatment of muscle pain, stiffness, swelling and bruises due to injuries as it’s sourced from fresh Arnica montana
plants, picked whole and while in bloom, allowing it to retain most constituents and active ingredients.
“Arnigel is produced by Boiron, the biggest homeopathic manufacturer in the world, whose alternative, organic farming channels guarantee the same pharmaceutical properties as wild plants. This is one of the many reasons Arnigel is so effective,” she added.
Arnica is one of the most widely used medicinal
plants on earth. It dates back to ancient Greece and has been used for centuries for pain and bruising. Backed by volumes of research and recognised
by the World Health Organisation for its therapeutic effects, one clinical study
found that 76% of patients felt pain relief from arnica compared to 40% of those on placebo.
"Arnigel is a great, natural relief for muscle pain, bruises and contusions. It's the number one arnica pain reliever in the US and it's now available in South Africa too," added Criscuolo.