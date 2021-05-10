Natural Medicine Company news South Africa

SA's kelp beds in Oscar-winning film may help relieve eczema - research

10 May 2021
Issued by: Leap Communications
The pristine Western Cape's kelp beds, featured recently in the Oscar-winning film My Octopus Teacher, are not only home to an amazing array of marine life but also contain compounds shown to help address a host of debilitating skin conditions, according to research.

Studies show that CEM-K, the nutrient-rich active ingredient found in the Cape’s Ecklonia maxima species of kelp, may provide relief from various skin conditions such as eczema, dermatitis and psoriasis.

CEM-K contains potent vitamins and minerals such as iodine and zinc as well as phlorotannins and fucoidans, which have proven anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antiviral properties.

The kelp is sustainably harvested by hand, before undergoing a patented manufacturing process to yield the CEM-K, the powerful potent active ingredient in the Dermikelp® range of non-chemical alternatives to soothe skin conditions.

Research shows that CEM-K’s efficacy in helping relieve skin irritations may be comparable to some allopathic medicines - but without the side-effects. Eczema, or atopic dermatitis, is an itchy inflammation suffered by millions across the globe. It usually develops in early childhood and can be extremely debilitating.

Pharmacist Giulia Criscuolo explains that those wishing to avoid chemically-laden treatments could now consider clinically proven Dermikelp® with a gentle and natural active ingredient.

This unregistered medicines have not been evaluated by the Sahpra for their quality, safety or intended use.

Leap Communications
Leap Communications is a dynamic team of PR and marketing strategists, communication experts and creative story tellers based in Capri, Cape Town. We use our unique set of analytical skills and many years experience to disposal to develop the best social media, communications and PR strategies for your needs.
