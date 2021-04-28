Increased omega-3 may dramatically cut heart attack risk - study

As one of the world's most prominent sports apparel brands, Adidas needs little introduction. Relishing the opportunity to oversee the company's brand functions in South Africa is Estee Jardim, whose role as brand communications director at Adidas SA sees her managing the strategy across the brand, PR, digital marketing and sports marketing.ByLauren Hartzenberg
The most comprehensive analysis of its kind shows that increased omega-3 fats may reduce multiple types of cardiovascular risk, including heart disease, a condition that accounts for over 17 million deaths globally each year.
The US study, an in-depth review of over 40 clinical trials, shows that consuming more EPA and DHA omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids may significantly reduce the risk of fatal heart attack by up to 35% and coronary heart disease by 10%. In South Africa, cardiovascular disease is responsible for about six deaths per day, while almost five people have heart attacks every hour.
"The study supports the notion that EPA and DHA intake contributes to cardio protection, and that whatever patients are getting through the diet, they likely need more," said study author Dr Carl Lavie, cardiologist at Ochsner Medical Centre, New Orleans.
A powerful turmeric extract may help protect the brain against a range of neurodegenerative diseases, including aluminium-induced neurotoxicity caused from daily exposure to chemicals in some cookware, cosmetics and medicines, a new study shows...
The study also noted that cardiovascular benefits appear to increase with dosage and that adding an extra 1,000 mg of EPA and DHA per day decreased the risk of cardiovascular disease by 5.8% and risk of heart disease by 9%. The study looked at dosages of up to 5,500 mg/day.
Vanessa Ascencao
Health expert Vanessa Ascencao said the latest research follows scores of studies supporting the role of omega-3 in heart health and its safety and low interaction with other medication.
“Eating fatty fish such as salmon, anchovies and sardines is the best source of omega-3. But, since most of us eat less than the recommended amount, supplementing with a high-quality potent supplement like Purest Omega 3 may help. Purest Omega 3 delivers a potent dose of EPA and DHA and has tested purity, is free from mercury and other pollutants, is created from a sustainable source and offers superior triglyceride form and a market leading Totox (quality of oils) score,” said Ascencao.
“Support your heart health by following a healthy lifestyle and increase the intake of nutrient-rich whole foods, dark green leafy vegetables, fruits and healthy fats. Try to avoid fried or processed foods, quit smoking, cut down on alcohol, exercise regularly, get enough daily restorative sleep and manage stress to improve heart health,” she added.
