Natural Medicine Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Potent turmeric extract helps protect brain from chemical exposure - study

25 Mar 2021
Issued by: Leap Communications
A powerful turmeric extract may help protect the brain against a range of neurodegenerative diseases, including aluminium-induced neurotoxicity caused from daily exposure to chemicals in some cookware, cosmetics and medicines, a new study shows.
The study by Indian and Saudia Arabian scientists and published in the Hindawi BioMed Research International Journal, tested the neuroprotective effect of BCM-95 - a combination of turmeric extract called curcumanoids and purified turmeric essential oil.

The study found that over a 45-day period the nutraceutical solution (BCM-95) was more effective than standard turmeric extracts in mitigating the toxic effects of aluminium build-up in the brain by helping reduce oxidative stress, increasing antioxidants in the brain tissue and improving glutathione levels.

Neuroprotective benefits included 14-times higher plasma and brain curcumin levels from BCM-95 compared with standard curcumin extracts. Chronic exposure to aluminium may cause a neuroinflammatory response, contributing to Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis.

Vanessa Ascencao
"Aluminium is unfortunately a prevalent toxin and contact with it is unavoidable in everyday life," notes Dr Benny Antony, inventor of BCM-95 which is found in highly bioavailable Bio-Curcumin.

"Curcumin is known for its ability to bind to metals such as aluminium and thus could offer neuroprotection…," explains lead researcher Dr David Banji. "But poor absorption and low blood levels of free curcumin after oral intake pose a major limitation for delivering its full clinical benefits.”

Health expert, Vanessa Ascencao said studies show that long-term aluminium exposure may trigger autoimmune diseases and affect immunity. “Educate yourself to reduce exposure to aluminium, exercise regularly, follow a healthy diet of organic vegetables and fruit, avoid processed foods and baked goods and try high-quality supplements like Bio-Curcumin, a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant,” said Ascencao.

Leap Communications
Leap Communications is a dynamic team of PR and marketing strategists, communication experts and creative story tellers based in Capri, Cape Town. We use our unique set of analytical skills and many years experience to disposal to develop the best social media, communications and PR strategies for your needs.
Comment

Read more: Vanessa Ascencao, Leap Communications

Related

Leap CommunicationsNow cheaper to buy than rent for first-time SA home buyers - global expert19 Feb 2021
Leap CommunicationsMicroneedle technology better than collagen-boosting cream -- study21 Jan 2021
Leap CommunicationsCompound which protects seaweed shields humans from disease too -- studies19 Jan 2021
Leap CommunicationsModify holiday plans and manage Covid stress this festive season - health experts10 Dec 2020
Leap CommunicationsBalance blood sugar to think, learn and remember better - study20 Oct 2020
Leap CommunicationsPelvic floor damage affects both men and women and can be treated - urologist27 Aug 2020
Leap CommunicationsWorld Bank-supported loans to retired homeowners now in SA22 Jul 2020
Leap CommunicationsVitamins C, D, other nutrients vital to counter Covid - research2 Jul 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz