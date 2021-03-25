Potent turmeric extract helps protect brain from chemical exposure - study

The Marketing Achievement Awards (MAAs) has announced the finalists for its Rising Star of the Year Award - the best and the brightest under the age of 35 who have consistently demonstrated excellent performance and who have the potential to become outstanding leaders in their profession.
A powerful turmeric extract may help protect the brain against a range of neurodegenerative diseases, including aluminium-induced neurotoxicity caused from daily exposure to chemicals in some cookware, cosmetics and medicines, a new study shows.
The study by Indian and Saudia Arabian scientists and published in the Hindawi BioMed Research International Journal, tested the neuroprotective effect of BCM-95 - a combination of turmeric extract called curcumanoids and purified turmeric essential oil.
The study found that over a 45-day period the nutraceutical solution (BCM-95) was more effective than standard turmeric extracts in mitigating the toxic effects of aluminium build-up in the brain by helping reduce oxidative stress, increasing antioxidants in the brain tissue and improving glutathione levels.
Neuroprotective benefits included 14-times higher plasma and brain curcumin levels from BCM-95 compared with standard curcumin extracts. Chronic exposure to aluminium may cause a neuroinflammatory response, contributing to Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis.
Vanessa Ascencao
"Aluminium is unfortunately a prevalent toxin and contact with it is unavoidable in everyday life," notes Dr Benny Antony, inventor of BCM-95 which is found in highly bioavailable Bio-Curcumin.
"Curcumin is known for its ability to bind to metals such as aluminium and thus could offer neuroprotection…," explains lead researcher Dr David Banji. "But poor absorption and low blood levels of free curcumin after oral intake pose a major limitation for delivering its full clinical benefits.”
Health expert, Vanessa Ascencao said studies show that long-term aluminium exposure may trigger autoimmune diseases and affect immunity. “Educate yourself to reduce exposure to aluminium, exercise regularly, follow a healthy diet of organic vegetables and fruit, avoid processed foods and baked goods and try high-quality supplements like Bio-Curcumin, a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant,” said Ascencao.
