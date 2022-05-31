The pursuit of precision

A well-constructed home or commercial building, such as an office block, stadium, shopping mall, or theatre are admired as much as a well-written novel or motion picture. The symphony of their curves, lines and walkways are appreciated by the eye in as much as it is pleasing to its practical functioning. However, without its fittings, fixtures and lighting, a building of any kind is but an empty shell, in as much as a novel is an empty notebook without any words. This is where the skill and craftsmanship of artisans becomes so important in allowing a building to reach its full potential and to serve out its full practical function. In a May 2021 article published by Business Tech, reports reveal that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a growth in the demand for skilled artisans in South Africa, including carpenters, toolmakers, fitters, joiners, and mechanics. Arjun Khoosal (qtd in Business Tech, 2021) indicated that "a 750% increase in demand for home services [has been experienced] over the last year". Yes, that's not a typo - a 750% increase!



Considering that South Africa is still classified as a developing country, several home and business owners are seeking improvements in their living and workspaces. And in some respects, living and working environments are likely to continue sharing the same space. With most employees returning to the workplace as a result of the relaxing of almost all Covid-19 regulations since September last year, commercial, retail, and industrial buildings are embracing the return of their occupants. With this comes the need to ensure that precision craftsmanship has stood the test of time to allow for the least amount of maintenance to comfortably (and legally) accommodate returning office, industrial and even hospitality staff. However, this is not always a simple case, especially for facilities which had to be shutdown from the start of the hard lockdown. Here is where one will see the most activity taking place for artisans, besides new projects, which are expected to be on the rise for eager developers.



When considering a career in civils, welding, and electrical, individuals should be encouraged to fine tune their ability to ensure that precision, accuracy, and patience are all exercised whilst working under pressure to reach deadlines set by clients. At MSC Artisan Academy, we are proud to equip our student apprentices with the meticulousness that each job entails by providing practical training in each of our programmes. MSC Artisan Academy’s simulated environments, as idealistic learning spaces within our training centres, helps to stimulate initiative, critical thinking and problem solving, literally on the spot.



For more information on our precision study programmes, please contact MSC Artisan Academy



