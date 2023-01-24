Create unforgettable summer memories with Builders' #HeresToHome campaign

Builders invites you to make every moment count this summer with their "Summer memories made of #HeresToHome" campaign. As the leading destination for DIY, home improvement, and building materials, Builders offers an extensive range of products and services that are designed to enhance your summer experience.

Transform your home into a summer paradise

Their diverse product categories, available both online and in-store, cater for all your summer needs:

Gardening galore : Dive into their collection of indoor and outdoor plants. Their gardening supplies ensure your green space is summer-ready.

Pool perfection : Keep your pool sparkling with their comprehensive pool care range. Enjoy free pool water analysis in-store – it's quick and accurate.

Outdoor oasis : Enhance your outdoor living experience with their stylish furnishings. Set the scene for unforgettable summer gatherings.

Braai bonanza : Experience the authentic South African Braai. Their range promises memorable grilling adventures.

Paint and decor : Refresh your space with their vibrant paints and chic décor items. It's time to colour your summer memories!

Seamless shopping and inspirational Ideas

Builders not only offers a wide range of products but also makes shopping effortless:

Shop your way : Whether you prefer browsing online or visiting their stores, they cater to your convenience. Their revamped online platform is user-friendly, providing a seamless shopping experience.

Get inspired : Visit the Builders Blog for innovative DIY projects, expert advice, and more. Turn inspiration into reality and tackle any project with confidence.

Join Builders+ for exclusive benefits

Sign up for Builders+ and enjoy:

Early access to new products and services.

Personalised offers and Builders+ deals.

Special birthday and pensioner discounts.

Delivery made easy

Choose from their wide range of quality products online and opt for convenient delivery or in-store pickup. Their delivery service is tailored to your needs, with direct supplier delivery available.

Connect and get social!

Enjoy the plus side of life this summer with Builders. #HeresToHome

About Builders

Builders is South Africa's premier retailer for all your DIY, building, and home improvement needs. With their presence in Botswana, Mozambique, and Zambia, they're committed to helping you create the world you want.

For more information, visit and view their latest promotions

Visit their blog and get inspired

