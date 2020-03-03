Retail Company news South Africa

Case coding that's larger than life

Issued by: Pyrotec
The Markem-Imaje 5800 large character inkjet case coder, locally available from Pyrotec PackMark, is ideal for coding and marking texts, dates or logos in printing heights up to 65mm.

The 5800 large character inkjet printer represents the next generation of Touch Dry® Hot Melt technology that delivers a superior print quality coding solution for corrugated cases, trays and wrapping films. Pyrotec PackMark’s Touch Dry® Hot Melt inks are solvent-free and environmentally friendly. Codes and messages never bleed or fade, they dry on contact and deliver GS1-compliant codes that are 100% readable.

Main benefits

Touch Dry® Hot Melt inks print on a wide range of substrates and in environments ranging from 0 to 40ºC.

This case coder, which boasts print speeds up to 182m/min, can be equipped with an optional printhead slide assembly that optimises both print gap control and print quality.

Cutting-edge communication capabilities include a colour touch screen, Ethernet, USB, and web user interface, providing increased flexibility and functionality to end-users, integrators and OEMs.

Optional CoLOS® Enterprise networking software is available to centrally manage data from remote databases or ERP systems.

Its compact modular design suits stand-alone operation or complete integration, and its advanced design ensures quick start-up and minimised overall energy consumption.

Uptime features include a unique programmable self-maintenance system and ink reloading capability during operation.

Touch Dry® solid ink blocks are easily handled for simple and trouble-free operation.

Pyrotec specialises in industry-leading product identification solutions. Our extensive service offering includes a comprehensive range of coding and labelling equipment, on-pack identification, informational and promotional devices, and self-adhesive products for offices and homes.
