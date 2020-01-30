Retail Company news South Africa

AutoReach Easter holiday opportunities released

Issued by: AutoReach
Easter is the second highest holiday spend period on the South African retail calendar and time for the first school break of the year.

Consumers celebrate Easter travelling to a favourite destination; visiting family and friends; cooking a holiday meal; going to church; going to a restaurant; planning an Easter egg hunt and opening gifts.


During this time the largest Christian gathering in South Africa happens at Zion City, Moria near Polokwane where the Easter weekend church sermon is ardently attended by members from all over.

The four-day long Easter weekend presents significant opportunity for retailers and business owners to present their products and services to potential customers as they prepare to spend quality time with their loved ones.

AutoReach has these packages available at Toll Plazas and key Filling Stations on the national routes:

MARCH & APRIL: EASTER SCHOOL HOLIDAY

20 March – 1 April 2020

Estimated reach: 200,000 vehicles

APRIL: EASTER WEEKEND

10 April – 14 April 2020

Estimated reach: 85,000 vehicles

APRIL & MAY: FREEDOM TO WORKERS’ DAY

24 April – 4 May 2020

Estimated reach: 170,000 vehicles

So, why not distribute to and engage with holidaymakers travelling away over the first big break of the year. 

You can BOOK NOW! We work on a first come first serve basis for category exclusivity in the Goodie Bag and our material deadline is 6th March 2020. 

Contact Andile (), Thabo (), Kat () or Tertia () for a customised quotation or call us on 011 478 5477.

And, when you do go on holiday with your loved ones, please observe the rules of the road and travel safe – it is recommended to have a comprehensive vehicle check at least two weeks before you leave to go on holiday https://www.arrivealive.co.za/Vehicle-Checklist-Roadworthiness-and-Safe-Driving.                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

AutoReach In-Car Activations

www.autoreach.co.za

You can also follow us on Instagram @autoreach_promotions.

AutoReach's press office

AutoReach AutoReach offers a very unique touch point with a mobile audience on their way to a holiday destination, sports or cultural event, with a relaxed frame of mind and spending power. With a cellphone within their reach, you have the opportunity to plan not only for the people you want to reach, but also for the people they reach.
Profile | News | Contact
