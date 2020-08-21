Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Nedbank IMC Conference Company news South Africa

Menu

#ACACaresCovid19

Nedbank IMC Conference

More Nedbank IMC Conference news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

The Nedbank IMC 2020, a first-of-its-kind virtual marketing conference

21 Aug 2020
Issued by: Ole!Connect
Ole!Connect attended the first ever virtual IMC Conference on 24 July 2020. The conference was originally due to take place on 19 March but, due to the nationwide lockdown, it had to be postponed and reorganised in virtual form.
The virtual alternative, themed “Marketing works. More than ever. Work it” did not disappoint. The entire day was a smooth run from start to finish with a series of inspiring talks from an impressive selection of industry experts and heavyweights. Co-founder and group CCO of Joe Public, Pepe Marais, led us through the day. He introduced each speaker, provided commentary between their talks as well as some of his personal insights gained over the last few months.

Highlights from the day included the keynote address by Fernando Machado, the global CMO of Burger King. Streaming live from his home office in Miami, he gave an interesting talk that made a strong case for creativity in the industry and the need to push boundaries. He remarked that creativity does not happen overnight and needs to be nurtured slowly and with intent. He also acknowledged the importance of ‘first or nothing’, using the example of Duchamp’s Fountain and the ‘art or not’ debate – suggesting that if you’re the first person to create such an installation, you’re an artist, after that you’re just a plumber.

Mzamo Masito, CMO of Google Africa, delivered a controversial yet powerful address on what stands in the way of making marketing work in South Africa. He challenged the current situation in terms of race, gender and inequality in the South African industry, reminding us that if we can solve these issues, the work we create will be even greater than it is now.

Throughout the day, several live polls were conducted, with some notable results emerging. At least 42% agreed that awards don’t matter, 71% responded that the reason the industry is lacking in creativity is due to clients who are too nervous to push it and 47% felt that the biggest issue the South African marketing industry is facing is a lack of diversity.

Author, speaker and advertising guru, Patrick Collister, closed off the day with his presentation on “The seven new rules for making marketing work”. He streamed live from England, where he covered the importance of being purposeful, branded, data-minded, personal, social, involving and innovative – noting to anyone who thinks it isn't possible to achieve all seven, to think again, because Burger King has shown that it can be done.

Other speakers from the day included Andy Rice, Alistair King, Andrea Quaye, Nthabiseng Matshekga, Zumi Njongwe, Lee Naik, Nandus du Plessis, Lee den Hond, Verusha Maharaj, Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, Amanda Cromhout, Mpume Ngobese and Suhana Gordhan.

On the whole, the conference was thoroughly enjoyed – from the superb choice of speakers to the excellent organisation and high quality of the event. We look forward to what the IMC will deliver in 2021.

Ole!Connect has sponsored an IMC whitepaper, we'll be sharing this soon so keep an eye on our pages.

Ole!ConnectOle!Connect combines all the skills that brands and publishers need to succeed in the interactive world of digital media and marketing today, including the much sought after trinity of content, data and technology.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Joe Public, Burger King, Google Africa, IMC Conference, Marketing, Ole!Connect, Pepe Marais, Covid-19

Related

MyBroadbandRecord number of tech companies advertising on MyBroadband22 minutes ago
TBWABrands and belonging34 minutes ago
Borderless AccessWork from home - short-term response or new normal?18 hours ago
Bizcommunity.comCollaborating on purpose2 days ago
Rosebank CollegeYoung entrepreneurs and life post-Covid-1914 Aug 2020
New MediaWoolworths Taste draws a crowd14 Aug 2020
Ask AfrikaForecasting post-Covid financial behaviours based on lessons from the 2008 financial markets crash13 Aug 2020
Havas JohannesburgThe Blue Train's hygiene protocols in preparation for post-lockdown travel13 Aug 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz