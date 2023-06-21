Injecting joy into the office: The art of self-care for your team

As president of Hughes Marino, Shay Hughes believes in true compassion in the workplace. In this article, she makes the case that self-care is at the heart of a healthy professional environment. Read on to learn about what makes Hughes Marino a great place to work and how effective leadership can inspire joy in your team.
A home that makes you feel good isn’t an indulgence. It’s a form of self-care.
I recently read a quote that sparked an aha moment for me: “A home that makes you feel good isn’t an indulgence. It’s a form of self-care.” by Ingrid Fetell. That concept really resonated with me, as a leader of a national commercial real estate company who has dealt with the many iterations of a work environment we’ve seen over the last three-plus years. From being full-time in the office to full-time at home, to gradually bringing our team back to the office, to now having our team working four days a week in office, we’ve been through it all! Creating a home for our team, a home away from home at our offices, should make us feel good. It isn’t an indulgence.
It’s a necessary form of self-care for our team that I think often gets overlooked by business leaders dealing with the many changes and challenges of running a business. Business leaders are some of the best multitaskers out there, but when we’re busy juggling all the demands a company can bring, I wonder how many lose sight of how valuable, and even transformative, it is to be highly intentional about the environment they ask their team to do their best work in.
Back to Ingrid Fetell. I am one of her biggest fans. Former design director at renowned global innovation firm IDEO’s New York office, Fetell is the author of Joyful: The Surprising Power of Ordinary Things to Create Extraordinary Happiness, and her TED Talk 'Where Joy Hides and How to Find It' has 17 million views. She’s an incredibly bright thinker, and aside from helping people find joy, she spent much of her career helping companies make their work better, especially from an emotional and aesthetic lens, a lens I rarely hear spoken about.
I think we’ve done a good job of intuitively creating an emotional component to our work, but we’ve never focused on 'amplifying the emotional component of our work' as Ingrid suggests. Designing more joyful spaces can actually change how we feel and act.
For business leaders looking for ways to get their team to want to return to the office, or looking to heighten their team’s performance, we all have to ask, are we creating the right environment for our team to thrive? Are we giving our team the tools to be as successful as possible, starting with the right environment?
Fortunately, it doesn’t require a big budget to do this. Creating joy in our environment doesn’t have to cost a lot, or in many cases, it doesn’t have to cost anything at all.
What it does require is intentionality, and recognition of the value derived from surrounding yourself and your team in a space that fosters joy, is stimulating and perhaps also soothing, and fosters the right dynamics for your team to thrive as individuals and collectively. Probably most important is that this pursuit is backed by encouragement from leadership that doing so is a worthwhile time investment for everyone on the team.
Every team member has the opportunity to create a space that feels good, that they look forward to being in, that creates a good feeling when they arrive and where they enjoy being productive in their work, whatever that entails.
Every company has its own unique dynamics, but there is no one that denies they’d prefer to be in an environment that sparks joy. But what does that look like for different people on your team? While some team members have a strong sense of space which comes naturally to them, others need a little help. Some people like a quiet, peaceful environment where they can focus without distraction.
Others enjoy color and objects that bring them joy throughout the workday, or want to be surrounded by things that inspire and motivate them to strive for more and dig deeper to accomplish challenging goals. Whatever the case may be, whether creativity comes naturally, or someone feels they don’t have a creative bone in their body, aligning your environment to nurture your team is an important component of self-care for our company.
While it may be challenging, don’t let analysis paralysis get in the way of your team finding joy in your environment. We, at Hughes Marino, help companies every day with finding the perfect new location or staying where they are, and regardless of the direction, there is always an opportunity to create a more nurturing environment for your team to succeed. As one of our team coaches, Mike Robbins, says, it’s important to have high expectations, but it always goes hand in hand with high nurturance. Just like where we live, providing your team the right environment at work is one of the best ways to nurture your team and in turn improve performance. Self-care for your team isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity for high performing teams.
There are many positive side effects of having a vibrant space. Ways to do this, big and small. There are the Googles and Apples that have created the utopian work environment. We can all emulate that on a smaller scale to some degree, but if you don’t have the funds to spend on lavish office space, it’s still possible to bring joy into your team’s environment. Here are a few ways Hughes Marino injects fun, color and love into each of our offices that can be applied on any budget, as a way of self-care for any team.
As you can see from the ideas above, you can spend as little or as much as needed to spark creativity, enthusiasm, and, most importantly, joy, for your team. I truly hope these 13 tips will inspire you to embrace your team and your office space to take it to the next level. After all, it’s an easy and rewarding way to provide self-care for your team!