Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Insight SurveyADCO CBDBonitasLeap CommunicationsOptimize AgencyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Covid-19 News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

Rapid antigen tests to be included in Covid-10 stats

23 Nov 2021
From today the Department of Health will include rapid antigen tests in country's Covid-19.
Source: ©sanews.gov.za
Source: ©sanews.gov.za sanews.gov.za
Initially all Covid-19 positive cases are diagnosed through the “gold standard” of a laboratory-confirmed polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, but since the approval of rapid antigen tests by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) last year, healthcare professionals have increasingly used them.

“These rapid antigen tests have been offered across the country in both the private and public sector and through the mobile laboratories of the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) across the country,” says the department.

According to the department, antigen tests provide easier access to testing and provide results within 15 to 20 minutes.

In addition, multiple manufacturers are now producing and using them for testing in line with SAHPRA’s approval.

“The country’s Covid-19 surveillance data is premised on capturing laboratory-confirmed case data of both the PCR and rapid Covid-19 antigen test,” the department explains.

Not incorporated into the system


Through ongoing efforts to ensure the best available surveillance data for decision-making, the department said some Covid-19 antigen tests from various sources have not been incorporated into the laboratory information system.

“The identification of these additional data are not unusual as data cleaning, quality checks and endeavours for completeness are ongoing processes,” it adds.

As of 8 November 2021, the department said it identified about 75,000 antigen tests that need to be captured onto the database. Of these tests, about 20,813 were diagnosed as positive for Coronavirus.

“It is important to note that the retrospective incorporation of these positive cases into the surveillance data will have no impact on case management and follow-up, as the patient is immediately informed of a positive test result,” the department says.

According to the department, there have been extensive engagements with the National Incident Management Team, provinces, NHLS and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, and that data have since been included and will reflect on today’s report.

“As we report test data and case numbers for the past 24 hours through our outbreak reporting system, we will observe an increase in a single day, which will create a distortion of the seven-day moving average and an unusual spike on the reporting epidemic curve.”

The department said it remains committed to providing the best available data to both decision-makers and South Africans.
NextOptions
Read more: SAHPRA, South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, healthcare professionals, Department of Health, COVID-19

Related

Source:
Singapore is making the unvaccinated pay for their Covid-19 medical expenses: Should South Africa do the same?4 hours ago
Doctors' mental health hard hit in face of financial stress
Doctors' mental health hard hit in face of financial stress22 hours ago
Source: ©Nutcha Dhiphiranyaku
SA's sustainable higher rates of long-term growth expected to remain elusive23 hours ago
Source: ©bennymarty With hardly a month to go until the festive season begins, AfroCentric Group warns that the fourth wave is approaching
4th wave likely to be a wave of the unvaccinated1 day ago
Source: © Netcare Netcare Jakaranda Hospital
Solid year-on-year results for Netcare despite Covid-19 impact1 day ago
Source: © Andriy Popov
SA healthcare leaders optimistic about country's healthcare19 Nov 2021
Source: Life Healthcare Group Life Healthcare Group headquarters, South Africa
Life Healthcare Group shows R21.7bn revenue18 Nov 2021
Source: ©Ion Chiosea
FNB pays vaccinated customer R5m18 Nov 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz