Fungal infections might be dangerous to Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms in ICU

Prof Carlien Pohl-Albertyn from the Department of Microbiology and Biochemistry at the University of the Free State is the NRF SARChI research chair in Pathogenic Yeasts.

Dr Obinna Ezeokoli is from the Pathogenic Yeast Research Group in the Department of Microbiology and Biochemistry, Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences at the University of the Free State (UFS)