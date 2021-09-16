Telemedicine throws a lifeline to patients and healthcare practitioners during Covid-19

Healthcare practitioners and their patients have been hard hit by the crisis in healthcare caused by Covid-19. With hospitals bursting at their seams with sick Coronavirus patients and a lack of essential supplies to treat patients - exacerbated by the past unrest in South Africa - many patients who would typically go to a hospital or seek the services of a healthcare professional have chosen to stay home and self-manage their ailments for fear of contracting the virus. Furthermore, many who have contracted the virus are also at home as pathways to accessing medical care have become far more challenging in the current environment.