Fact sheet: VaccStation event at Khayelitsha Hospital on 2 August 2021

Key stakeholders involved in the vaccstation initiative

Western Cape Government and Department of Health:

Major partner. (Longstanding and healthy relationship and engagement across other Cipla Foundation Healthcare initiatives)

12 x Shap Left Nurses Surgeries



Strandfontein emergency response units



Hout Bay fire unit

VaccStation Project only possible with their direct authorisation and participation.

Comprehensive MOU signed with the department

Determine location of VaccStation in areas of greatest need

Allowed units to be located on facility grounds

Responsible for operations and supply-chain of vaccines

Cipla Foundation will stay responsible for the maintenance of the units

USAid (United States Agency for International Development)

Major Funding and support partner

CCMDD initiative - $4m

Strong ongoing relationship with Cipla Foundation through other Healthcare initiatives (chronic medicine distribution in Gauteng and KZN)

Funding for VaccStations facilitated through the Health Foundation

The Health Foundation

Facilitator of funding (from USAid) for three VaccStations (~R1m)

Peninsula Beverages (Part of Coca-Cola South Africa)

Major Private sector funder

Also involved in the ECD space

Contributed ~R1.1m for three VaccStations

JHB based bottling plant – CCBSA has more funding on offer for other provinces – under investigation

Project Last Mile

Facilitated connection between Cipla Foundation and Peninsula Beverages

Major partner and collaborator on Cipla Foundation CCMDD project

Facilitating the Zlato initiative to stimulate vaccination registrations through USAid funding

Cipla Foundation – Herman Grobler

Director of Khayelitsha Eastern Substructure – James Kruger

Acting US Consul General - Will Stevens



MD of Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages - Andre Cloete



CEO of Cipla South Africa – Paul Miller

Western Cape Premier – Alan Winde

– Western Cape Premier– Alan Winde’s spokesperson– Western Cape Minister of Health (, Acting Consul General, US Consulate General, Cape Town, USAid Acting Deputy Mission Director, USAid Health Systems Strengthening Team Lead (Acting)CEOProject Manager“The Health Foundation is an independent Non-Profit Company and Public Benefit Organisation that offers a unique platform for partnerships between public, private and civil sectors to boost resources and enhance services in the public health sector, in order to improve the quality and access of healthcare in South Africa and beyond”– Managing Director– Finance Director– Commercial Director– Public Affairs and Communications Manager“Project Last Mile is a pioneering cross-sector partnership to help life-saving medicines go the last mile in Africa. We’ve developed a scalable, replicable way of work to share skills and save lives. We support the growth of public health systems’ capacity in supply chain and marketing by sharing the expertise and network of the Coca-Cola system through innovative cross-sector partnerships.”The Cipla Foundation VaccStation (VS) is a unique, high-quality, secure, purpose-built unit designed to facilitate the efficient vaccination of a high-volume of people per day.A 6m x 3m container is utilised as the basic building-block of the VS. The heart of the VS is an efficient, ergonomic vaccination cubicle that accommodates two vaccinator teams (one vaccinator and one admin clerk per team) and facilitates the swift processing of clients. The innovative design houses the vaccinator teams, creates a private, sheltered space for the vaccination process and facilitates the smooth flow of vaccinatees from the pre-vaccine waiting area to the post-vaccine monitoring area. These two waiting areas are covered by high-quality stretch tents that provide shelter from the ambient weather. A small emergency recovery area (for patients with severe Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) has also been integrated into the unit.Interior floors and built-in furnishings have easy-to-clean impermeable surfaces and are GPP compliant. All lights and electrical appliances (including the built in fridge) are low voltage to reduce electricity consumption (plug-and-play format). A battery back-up system covers 24-36 hours of electrical supply interruption (e.g. with load-shedding)The modular and movable nature of the VS structure allows for a flexible and versatile configuration of the composite VS. The container component can be placed on its own (if other suitable pre- and post-vaccination shelter is available such as at an adjacent community hall) or can be placed with different combinations of the stretch tents as needed at a particular site. The composite VS can also easily be dismantled and relocated if needs be.A prototype of the current VS was successfully tested in the Sisonke vaccination trial at the Khayelitsha Hospital.The main purpose was to test the administrator/vaccinator configuration and a high degree of efficiency was demonstrated. It must be noted that the maximum number of vaccinations possible per day has not been fully tested (as vaccine availability has been limited) but the initial trials suggest that a VS can, at full capacity, manage 250-300 vaccinations per day. According to the National Department of Health categorisation, a small vaccination site (two vaccinators) should manage ~80 vaccinations per day. The VS clearly surpasses this.The current blueprint of the VS has been standardised and enables swift production. An active production line can manufacture three containers, and three tent configurations per week.Deployment and set-up of three VS can also be achieved in a week.An innovative ‘&Beyond’ adaption has been integrated into the design of the VS. This considers the repurposing of the infrastructure to provide ongoing primary healthcare services beyond the intensive mass vaccination phase. A simple reconfiguring of the internal configuration of the VaccStation would transform the unit into Health and Wellness Centre (HAWC) that could continue to provide a range of healthcare services in support of WCGH activities.