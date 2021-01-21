Willowton and Gift of The Givers unite to fight Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa

Willowton Group donates R1.5m towards HFNO machines in fight against Covid-19

Left to right: Pictured at the handover from Ismat Mahomed, CSR manager from Willowton Group and Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from The Gift of the Givers.

About Willowton Group

Willowton Group, a leader within South Africa's FMCG sector and Africa's leading edible oil processor, presented international charity organisation, Gift of the Givers, with a R1.5m donation to assist in the fight against the second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa.Speaking at the presentation today at the Pietermaritzburg head office of the Gift of the Givers, Willowton Group CSR manager, Ismat Mahomed, explained that the donation would be used to purchase urgently needed HFNO machines.These oxygen delivery systems are life savers for many Covid-19 patients and are the most sought out device for critical intervention. "They have the capacity to deliver between 60l to 100l oxygen per minute in emergency settings equipped with bulk oxygen tanks. The Willowton Group has come forward once again in funding Gift of the Givers to purchase 20 of these machines with consumables for urgent placement in hospitals overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of critically ill Covid-19 patients pouring into their casualty departments," he explained.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from The Gift of the Givers thanked the Willowton Group for its support during the Covid pandemic. This donation follows the donation of critically needed PPE for volunteers working in the Eastern Cape in December.Mahomed praised the Gift of the Givers for the work that the organisation had done and would continue to do to help manage the pandemic so far, noting that they played a critical role in helping South Africans as the second wave of infections challenged healthcare workers and hospitals across the country."It is one of the best charitable organisations in the world. They identify a need, find the equipment and go without invitation," he pointed out.Willowton Group CEO, Zubeir Moosa, added that the company was proud to be able to reach out whenever there was a need during the pandemic. "During the pandemic, we have offered financial assistance to businesses through the Giving For Hope Foundation (GFHF). Muslims for Humanity was created to help the poor with food parcels during this difficult time and a significant amount of soap bars were donated to schools around South Africa in partnership with Pick n Pay. This fits in with our philosophy of reaching out to those in need. We don't restrict ourselves to places/areas. Instead, we are invested in the well- being of South Africa and will do all that we can to assist our fellow South Africans," he said.